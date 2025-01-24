Jeremy Clarkson sparks anger by charging £200 for a pie at Cotswolds farm shop

Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop sells an 'extra extra large pie' for £200. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Jeremy Clarkson has sparked an angry backlash by charging as much as £200 for a pie at his Cotswolds farm shop.

The ‘extra extra large’ pie is on sale at his Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which is next to his pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

The extra extra large size is made to order only - and is part of a range that varies in price from £46.15 for a Large - all the way up to £199.99 for the extra extra large.

An ‘extra large’ costs £107.69.

One reviewer, who goes by the username theskepticstake on Instagram posted a video about the shop, saying: "you pay £2 to park in a muddy field, and choose from the array of overpriced souvenirs that will end up in your bin. Like this bl**** candle, for £22.

“Enough pie to throw at your neighbour for £200,” the voiceover states. The video then shows “a litre of non-organic milk for £6.10, including the bottle.”

One person commented: “Is it seriously £200 for a pie?!”

Another said: “I am wondering how they can justify prices like that. Can’t imagine there being any takers.”

A third posted: “Overpriced rubbish!”

However others defended the quality of the products: “Yes it’s expensive but so are so many other things. It’s fun, live a little!” One person wrote.

Another said: “It’s a great route through the Cotswolds and the pub itself did great food (had the Longview burger) on a summer’s day with the views the garden have it would be a great place to chill with a few beers."