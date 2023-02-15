Jeremy Corbyn banned from standing as Labour candidate at the next election, Keir Starmer announces

15 February 2023, 09:27 | Updated: 15 February 2023, 09:51

Sir Keir Starmer has stopped Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour
Sir Keir Starmer has stopped Mr Corbyn from standing for Labour. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will not be allowed to stand for Labour at the next election.

Sir Keir Starmer said the MP, who was already kicked out of the party, will not stand under his party's banner.

It comes as Sir Keir tries to draw a line under the party's past, when it became embroiled in a series of anti-semitism controversies under the left-wing former leader, who has been suspended from the party for years.

"Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next general election," his successor as leader said.

"What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back."

It comes after the Equality and Human Rights Commission said it was no longer monitoring the party over its handling of anti-semitism. Previously, the watchdog accused the party of "serious failings" under Mr Corbyn's leadership.

But while he said anti-semitism was "absolutely abhorrent" in 2020, he went on to say: "The scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media."

That led to his suspension, with Sir Keir saying those who claimed the anti-semitism problem in Labour were "part of the problem" and should not be in the party.

"Today is an important moment in the history of the Labour Party.

"It's taken many, many months of hard work and humility to get here.

"It's meant rebuilding trust, not just with the Jewish community but with all those who were rightly appalled by the culture of the party and the previous leadership.

"When I became leader, I said I would turn Labour around and give it back to the British people and the most important and urgent part of that was tearing out antisemitism by its roots.

"Antisemitism is an evil and no political party that cultivates it deserves to hold power."

The Equality and Human Rights Commission had scrutinised Labour since ruling it was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination more than two years ago.

But the watchdog said it has improved its complaints and training procedures to protect current and future party members under Sir Keir's leadership.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A house damaged by Russian shelling in the city centre of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russian forces claim some progress in eastern Ukraine

Nicola Sturgeon will leave office as the longest-serving and first female First Minister.

A Rowling trans row, two referendums and still no independence : Nicola Sturgeon’s time in frontline politics

Elon Musk talks virtually to Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE minister of cabinet affairs, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Musk hopes to have Twitter chief executive towards end of year

Nicola Sturgeon has resigned as First Minister of Scotland

Read in full: Nicola Sturgeon's shock resignation speech

The remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it

China to take measures against US entities over balloon incident

The mum has been missing since January 27th

'TikTok amateur detectives' have 'significantly distracted' the search efforts for missing mum Nicola Bulley, police say

Tyla Wanstall shared his shock and finding his mother and sister dead

Son's shock at finding mum and sister dead in his burger van that they were decorating for a birthday surprise

Shoichiro Toyoda

Toyota founder’s son, who led global growth, dies aged 97

One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018 has died after sustaining a head injury in the UK.

Boy who was rescued from Thai cave dies in UK from head injury

In this image released by the New Zealand Defence Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand on a rooftop of a home waiting to be winched to safety by helicopter in the Esk Valley, near Napier, N

New Zealand fears more fatalities after cyclone kills four

Nicola Sturgeon has quit

'In my head and my heart I know it's time to go': Sturgeon quits as First Minister of Scotland in shock resignation

The pilot was surrounded and his plane was burned

Alarming photos show downed Kiwi pilot captured by armed rebels in remote Pacific region, after they set fire to his plane
Tributes to British man Jonathan Shenkin who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Family pays tribute to British father-of-two who 'died a hero' in Ukraine

Ben Wallace played down the threat of Chinese spies hacking CCTV cameras

'China isn't interested in following me around': Defence secretary Ben Wallace plays down Beijing spy device threat

An underwater remote vehicle examines an open window of the Titanic 12,500ft below the surface of the ocean, 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, in 1986

Rare video of 1986 dive through Titanic wreckage being released

Inflation dropped slightly in January

Inflation drops slightly for third month in a row but remains in the double digits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brianna Ghey was found dead on Saturday

Two teenagers remanded in custody after being charged with murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey
Teddi and older sister Nala

Toddler is first UK patient to have revolutionary drug for fatal condition, but it's too late for her sister, 3, with same disorder
Maria Pearson has served 35 years in prison

UK's longest-serving female prisoner, who stabbed ex-husband's girlfriend to death in jealous attack, could finally be freed
Harold Shipman murdered more than 200 patients

Life insurance advert featuring joke about mass murdering doctor Harold Shipman banned

Ahead of the meeting, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said defence ministers would work to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defence

West risks running out of ammunition as Putin prepares for 'more war', warns NATO chief

The searching for missing mum Nicola Bulley continues

'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University (Al Goldis/AP)

Police seek motive of gunman who killed three at Michigan State University

China Balloon

Latest downed objects could well be ‘benign’, US says

Drug dealer who mocked police is jailed for two years

Drug dealer who taunted police on Facebook while on the run is jailed for two years

Pharrell Williams (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Pharrell Williams named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'
'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor
Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman

'Where are you Miss Law and Order?': Sangita Myska calls out Suella Braverman for lack of response to Merseyside riots
Care4Calais founder 'horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel

Care4Calais founder 'deeply shocked and horrified' by scenes outside Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit