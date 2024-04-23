Jeremy Paxman 'considered assisted dying at Dignitas' amid Parkinson's struggle

23 April 2024, 12:13

Jeremy Paxman
Jeremy Paxman. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jeremy Paxman has revealed he considered ending his life at Dignitas because of his Parkinson's disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former University Challenge host and Newsnight presenter was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a degenerative disease of the nervous system, in 2021.

The 73-year-old said the disease had forced him to step down from presenting the quiz show, and eventually stop writing his magazine column.

Paxman added that the fact that Parkinson's only gets worse makes it "one of the most depressing things you could ever imagine".

Speaking to Saga magazine, he said it was "tough" to live with, knowing that "one will carry on being like this forever".

Read more: Cancer sufferer who died at Dignitas urges ministers to change 'cruel' assisted dying law in emotional last message

Read more: Keir Starmer ‘personally supports’ changing assisted dying law ‘within five years’ if Labour win next election

Jeremy Paxman marks World Parkinson's Day earlier this month by handing in the 'Parky Charter' petition to Downing Street, asking for more support for people with the condition. Picture date: Thursday April 11, 2024.
Jeremy Paxman marks World Parkinson's Day earlier this month by handing in the 'Parky Charter' petition to Downing Street, asking for more support for people with the condition. Picture date: Thursday April 11, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Paxman revealed he considered going to Dignitas, the assisted dying clinic in Switzerland, but decided against it because it would be "very hard on those left behind".

He added that Parkinson's "may not be listed as my cause of death, as people don't technically die of it, but it will almost certainly be a contributing factor".

It comes amid an ongoing debate in the UK over the merits of assisted dying, which is currently illegal under British laws.

But Labour leader Keir Starmer has said he is "personally committed" to changing the law on assisted dying if his party wins the next election.

'I want to go out with champagne and caviar' says Dame Esther Rantzen

Sir Keir told assisted dying campaigner Dame Esther Rantzen that he was "personally in favour of changing the law".

It is currently illegal to assist someone in taking their own life in the UK. The last time MPs voted on it was 2015.

Dame Esther, who is suffering from cancer, also told LBC's Nick Ferrari about how she would prepare for her final moments.

"What I would like, if we can get our laws straight and it doesn't put my family at risk, is I'd like to fly off to Zurich with my nearest and dearest, have a fantastic dinner the night before," she said.

But campaigners on the other side of the debate are concerned about a possible slippery slope - with people potentially feeling pressured to end their lives early.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

