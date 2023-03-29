'I'd do it all again': Jeremy Renner says he would relive horror snow plough accident to save nephew

29 March 2023, 21:57

Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' after he was crushed by a snow plough in January
Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' after he was crushed by a snow plough in January. Picture: Social Media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner says he would relive his horrific accident - during which he he was crushed by seven-tonne snow plough - if it meant saving his nephew.

Asked whether he remembers the pain of being crushed by the snow plough, Renner said: "Oh, all of it yeah - I was awake through every moment".

Jeremy's nephew, who the actor was trying to save when he was crushed, says he saw his uncle in a "pool of blood" and thought he was dead.

Speaking to Diane Sawyers ahead of the release of a documentary charting his recovery, Renner continued: "I'd do it again...yeah I'd do it again because I was going right at my nephew."

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery months after being crushed by a snow plough
Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery months after being crushed by a snow plough. Picture: Social media

The Marvel star lost a huge amount of blood from his injuries as he was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after the incident on New Year's Day.

Renner, 51, stepped off the snow plough to speak to the person he was helping, before the vehicle rolled on top of him as he desperately tried to climb back on top.

The shocking call to 911 that followed revealed that the right side of Mr Renner's torso and upper chest were "completely crushed" and that the actor was having "extreme difficulty" breathing.

Read More: Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill as he recovers from breaking more than 30 bones in snowplow accident

Read More: Hero Jeremy Renner was crushed by 14,000lbs snowplow while trying to save nephew, sheriff’s report says

Mr Renner underwent surgery for chest and orthopaedic injuries in the accident, with medics saying he was in a critical but stable condition earlier this week.

His Lake Tahoe home is in a remote area and he had previously posted a photo of a car completely covered in thick snow.

The actor later thanked fans for their support after posting a photo of himself from his hospital bed.

The accident happened on New Year's Day
The accident happened on New Year's Day. Picture: Social Media

He has since been continuing his recovery and he shared video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill three months after the accident.

He says in a clip: “It’s like having a cane,” adding that the equipment enables him to feel “less weight”.

"That's seriously cool. And you're totally doing the walking motion," another man tells Jeremy in the clip.

Renner replies: "Correct, exactly. It's 40 percent of my weight."

