Jeremy Renner has surgery after suffering extensive injuries including 'blunt chest trauma' during snow plough crash

3 January 2023, 06:37

Jeremy Renner was airlifted to hospital
Jeremy Renner was airlifted to hospital. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kit Heren

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, 51, has had surgery for blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being hurt while clearing snow on his industrial-sized plough at his mountain ranch home.

The two-time academy award nominee was airlifted to hospital on Sunday afternoon after the incident in Nevada.

His family said: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January).

“He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

A spokesperson for the family added that "they are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans".

Mr Renner, who was reportedly trying to clear the exit to his property so his family could get out, is now "conscious, stable and speaking" after the crash.

The snow plough ran over Mr Renner's leg during the incident, causing major blood loss, before a neighbour arrived and applied a tourniquet, US outlet TMZ reported.

Renner previously tweeted about the snow at his US ranch in December, writing: "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke."

Mr Renner with a fan
Mr Renner with a fan. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for the local police force said: "At approximately 9:00am on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada.

"Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.

"Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident."

Read more: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for ice with Brits cautioned over icy surfaces and injury risk

Mr Renner
Mr Renner. Picture: Getty

The actor, known for playing Hawkeye in superhero films, has owned a home above Lake Tahoe for several years.

The accident came after almost five feet of snow fell overnight on New Year’s Eve as winter storms pummel parts of the US.

A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5ft of snow was predicted.

A flood watch was also in effect across large parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready.

Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4in.

Snow in Lake Tahoe in November
Snow in Lake Tahoe in November. Picture: Getty

The state transportation agency reported numerous road closures, including Highway 70 east of Chico, which was partially closed by a mudslide, and the northbound side of Highway 49, east of Sacramento, which was closed because of flooding. In El Dorado County, east of Sacramento, a stretch of Highway 50 was closed because of flooding.

Humboldt County, where a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck on December 20, also saw roadways begin to flood, according to the National Weather Service's Eureka office.

A bridge that was temporarily closed last week due to earthquake damage may be closed again if the Eel River, which it crosses, gets too high, officials said.

It was the first of several storms expected to roll across California over the next week. Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the current system is expected to be warmer and wetter, while next week's storms will be colder.

The Sacramento region is expected to receive a total of 4 to 5 inches of rain over the week.

