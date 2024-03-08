Jewish leaders reject claim London is 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends ' but say 'marches are intimidating'

8 March 2024, 22:24

A march for Palestine on Friday
A march for Palestine on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jewish leaders have rejected claims that London is becoming a "no-go zone" for Jewish people on the weekend, although some noted that the marches made them feel unsafe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robin Simcox, the government's extremism adviser, said that some radical groups have gone unchallenged for too long in the UK.

He made the warning less than a week after Rishi Sunak claimed that Palestine marchers had extremists in their ranks.

March organisers have said that their events are peaceful, and denied that slogans like 'From the river to the sea' are anti-Semitic. Dozens of people have been arrested for their activities on marches, including some for overt support of Hamas. Others have called for 'jihad'.

But some rabbis, and leading figures in London's Jewish community said that the characterisation was not true.

Read more: London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends,' government extremism adviser claims

Read more: Half of British Jews 'considering leaving the UK' amid 'staggering' rise in anti-Semitism

A march for Palestine earlier this year
A march for Palestine earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of the Shomrim neighbourhood watch group in London, said he was disturbed by Mr Simcox's suggestion. "It’s like saying the Earth is flat," he told the Times.

"It has nothing to do with reality. To say there are no-go zones in London for Jews is a total and utter fiction.”

Rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner, from the Reform Judaism movement, said the marches were "definitely intimidating for many Jews, although I do not think that that is the intention of most people who are on these marches because they really care about justice for Palestinians as opposed to dislike or hatred of Jews."

Daniel Sugarman, the director of public affairs at the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: "I don’t feel particularly comfortable with the language of ‘no-go zones’.

“Many British Jews feel extremely disturbed" by the marches, he said.

London, UK. 2nd March 2024. Pro-Palestine protesters gather in Westminster
London, UK. 2nd March 2024. Pro-Palestine protesters gather in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

The government is drawing up new definition of extremism that will allow the government, universities, and local authorities to ban funding for and engagement with Islamist and far-right groups. It is set to be unveiled next week.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Simcox wrote: "We have not betrayed democracy if extremists are no longer able to operate television channels,” he said.

“And we will not have become an authoritarian state if London is no longer permitted to be turned into a no-go zone for Jews every weekend.

“All these things and more have become normalised in the UK. It is why I have warned of a permissive environment for radicalisation developing that needs urgently addressing.

"These groups have gone unchallenged for too long, and have used their time well. They are now embedded and influential among communities."

Caller insists you can't critique Israel without being labelled as 'anti-Semitic or an Islamist'

Mr Simcox is said to want tougher restrictions on protests, and has sought views on whether protests could be held in other parts of London, or could be static.

He said in his article that regulatory bodies like Ofcom and the Charity Commission could be tougher on extremist groups running organisations in the UK.

Mr Simcox also said that the government should be willing to accept a higher legal risk to tackle extremists.

"This is particularly pertinent when it comes to disrupting the activities of those groups who propagate extremist narratives but who lurk just below the terrorism threshold," he wrote.

Rishi Sunak addresses the media on Downing Street
Rishi Sunak addresses the media on Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Mr Sunak said last Friday that Britain had seen a "shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality" in recent weeks and months.

His comments came ahead of pro-Palestine protests which are set to continue across the country on Saturday.

Several MPs have said they have felt threatened by protesters, and Parliament descended into chaos after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he broke with convention because of security fears.

Earlier this week the Home Secretary announced a £31m package to boost security measures for MPs.

"What started as protests on our street has descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence," he said.

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity.

"Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with. Now our democracy itself is a target, saying that MPs don't feel safe at home.

New Rochdale MP George Galloway on what he would say to Keir Starmer 'in the toilets of Parliament'

Mr Sunak also addressed the election of George Galloway, saying it demands a response.

The Prime Minister said that "it was beyond alarming that last night the Rochdale by-election returned a candidate who dismisses the horror of what happened on 7 October".

Mr Galloway said in response: "I abhor extremism just as much as he does (Mr Sunak) and that’s why I’m wearing a hat, because I was savagely assaulted whilst an MP in 2014, in a politically motivated assault, which hospitalised me and saw the assailant jailed for 20 months. So I’m as much against extremism and violence as anyone else and probably a little more so given my, my personal experience."

He added: "I also agreed with him when he said that change can only come through the democratic process. I’ve just spent four weeks on the streets of Rochdale, in the democratic process. The returning officer, a man of unimpeachable integrity one assumes, declared it last night, as a free and fair election."

Sangita Myska asks: 'Do you feel deserted by the two main parties?'

Mr Sunak said: "Our streets have been hijacked by small groups who are hostile to our values," Mr Sunak said.

"Threats of violence and intimidation are alien to our way of doing things," he went on.

Islamist extremists and far-right are two sides of the same coin, he said, noting that neither respect democracy. They are "spreading a poison," he said.

But he said that Islam is "emphatically not the same thing" as Islamism.

He said that extremism "aims to drain us of our confidence in ourselves as a people and in our shared future".

"They want to destroy confidence and hope. We must not allow that to happen."

He added: "No country is perfect, but I am enormously proud of the good that our country has done".

Mr Sunak added: "We must be prepared to stand up for our shared values in all circumstances, no matter how difficult" in the face of divisions. 

"The time has now come for us all to stand together to combat the forces of division and beat this poison.

"We must face down the extremists who would tear us apart."If we do that, we can build on our great achievement in creating today's Britain, a country of kind decent, tolerant people.

The Prime Minister said: "We can make this a country in which we all feel a renewed sense of pride. This is our home. 

"So let us go forward together, confident in our values and confident in our future."

It comes amid growing fears about the safety of MPs in recent months, particularly over concerns they could be targeted by extremists.

Conservative backbencher Tobias Ellwood's home was targeted earlier this month by pro-Palestine protesters, with the police warning his family to "stay away" from the property as "arriving through that crowd would've antagonised the situation".

Two serving MPs - Labour's Jo Cox and Conservative Sir David Amess - have been murdered in the past eight years, with reforms to the security of parliamentarians having been introduced as a result of those killings.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pentagon

No evidence of aliens or extra-terrestrial life, finds Pentagon study of UFOs

Rishi Sunak has been urged to boost defence spending

'Security comes before anything else': Rishi Sunak urged to boost defence spending 'before it's too late'

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors

Three funeral homes raided over 'concerns for the deceased' as police ask public to 'refrain from speculation'

Ahmed Hussen

Canada to resume funding to UN agency accused over staff terrorism link

Gaza residents are desperate for food

Israel 'blocking aid getting into Gaza', Tory foreign affairs committee chief claims, as food begins to run out

Juan Orlando Hernandez

Ex-Honduran president Hernandez convicted of role in drug trafficking

Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday

Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet

A spokesman from the RSPCA centre where DiscoPig is being kept said: "He's doing very well and is less nervous than when he arrived.

DiscoPig the abandoned guinea pig may have new owner after being left on London underground

The teenager has been a member of the Ferrari driver academy since 2021.

Oliver Bearman, 18, becomes Ferrari's youngest British driver in Formula 1

The protester defacing the painting of Lord Balfour

Palestine protester slashes painting of former PM Arthur Balfour at Cambridge college in 'moronic act of vandalism'

United Airlines plane

Passengers evacuated as United Airlines plane rolls off the runway in Texas

Olive oil being poured

Third of Italians using less olive oil because of high prices, survey suggests

Freddie Scappaticci is believed to be Stakeknife

Stakeknife, top army spy in IRA, 'cost more lives than he saved', as victims slam 'damning indictment of the state'

Donald Trump

Trump secures £70m bond clearing way to appeal in defamation case

The report found that UK mental wellbeing levels in 2023 had not recovered from pre-pandemic levels.

The UK is the second most miserable place in the world - with one central Asian country taking top spot

The pre-teen was arrested on suspicion of numerous offences

Boy, 11, arrested by police for towing suspected stolen caravan on M1

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN Israeli Settlements

UN rights office says Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas are a ‘war crime’

Constance Marten said she feels 'responsible' for falling asleep on her baby

‘I had to escape my bigoted family,’ Constance Marten tells court as she says she ‘feels responsible’ over baby’s death
BBC sources have confirmed that the "matter is now closed".

Amanda Abbington drops complaint after requesting rehearsal CCTV footage with 'militant' Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky in Turkey where Erdogan seeks negotiations to end Ukraine war

Actress June Carryl has defended Black Out performances

Second play announces theatre 'Black Out' nights after No10 condemns 'wrong and divisive' performances
John Lydon said “prospective immigrants” arriving on the UK’s shores has created “animosity” in some communities

Britain’s seaside towns ‘full of prospective immigrants’ and it’s created ‘animosity and division,’ says Johnny Rotten
The exemptions mean that the ESS system won't apply to non-EU nationals who have a residence card.

New travel rules in 25 EU countries such as Greece and Spain - but some British holidaymakers will be exempt
Osprey Crash

US military’s Ospreys cleared to return to flight after latest crash in Japan

France International Women’s Day

France seals abortion right in constitution to mark International Women’s Day

It has been 10 years since the plane vanished

MH370 flight documents reveal last-minute additions made to aircraft as pilot 'intentionally made it disappear'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release
Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit