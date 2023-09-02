Jimmy Buffett dead at 76: Tributes pour in for legendary Margaritaville singer

2 September 2023, 08:46

Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76
Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Legendary singer Jimmy Buffett has died aged 76.

Known for hit songs such as Margaritaville, Buffett passed away on Friday surrounded by his family.

An emotional statement issued by his family reads: "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. 

"He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and three children: Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron.

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have been pouring in for the singer, including from one fan who commented: "Thank you Jimmy! I see the world differently and better because of you! RIP."

"Absolutely devastated. So grateful we saw you live so many times. Love you Jimmy," another said.

Read More: Pregnant mother shot dead by US police officer as heartbroken family demand cop is charged

Read More: Mohamed Al-Fayed buried next to son on family estate almost 26 years after Dodi died in car crash with Princess Diana

Buffett had been hospitalised a number of times in the months leading up to his death, forcing him to pull out of concerts, including in May.

At the time, Buffett said: "Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston.

"I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Jimmy Buffett
Jimmy Buffett. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.

"Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

He had planned to release a new album named Songs You Don't Know by Heart.

Some of his biggest hits include Come Monday and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Margaritaville.

