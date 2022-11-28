JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

28 November 2022, 08:10

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill
JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

JK Rowling has attacked Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's plans to allow people to self-identify their legal gender.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The author accused the party of ignoring public and members' opinions by backing the controversial plans.

The proposed Gender Recognition Reform Bill will remove the requirement for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria when seeking a gender recognition certificate.

It will also reduce the length of time an applicant must live in their acquired gender from two years to three months, with a further three-months in place as a reflection period.

In a series of tweets, Rowling said: "The UN special rapporteur on violence against women, Reem Alsalem, has written to Sturgeon to voice serious concerns about the proposed bill, yet the woman who considers herself 'feminist to my fingertips' has treated the criticism as an impertinence."

She added: "Meanwhile @ScottishLabour continues to ignore public opinion, criticism from both the UN and the EHRC and widespread opposition from women in its own ranks and supports Sturgeon, meaning that the Tories have been handed an open goal on safeguarding."

Read more: JK Rowling sarcastically brands Nicola Sturgeon 'the first feminist' amid trans rights row

Read more: JK Rowling breaks silence on Harry Potter reunion and denies claims she was 'snubbed' over trans views

The author said Labour "continues to ignore public opinion"
The author said Labour "continues to ignore public opinion". Picture: Alamy
Nicola Sturgeon said men 'do not need' to legally change gender to access women-only spaces
Nicola Sturgeon said men 'do not need' to legally change gender to access women-only spaces. Picture: Alamy

Ms Sturgeon defended the bill last week, saying that violent men "do not need" to legally change their gender to access women-only spaces.

However, UN rapporteur Mr Alsalem suggested that there should be a "thorough assessment of all foreseeable consequences" of the bill as it is "unfair, rushed, vague and contradictory" in its current form.

Some female Scottish Labour members have also shared "grave" concerns about the bill and the party's support for it, according to the Daily Record.

A leaked report by the party’s Women’s Committee claimed 45 per cent of respondents did not agree with the proposals.

The bill sparked a rebellion among SNP MSPs during the first parliamentary vote last month, with nine voting against it, but support by Labour MSPs helped carry the vote.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night

'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Police remain at the scene

Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend

Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM

Ed Lawrence was led away by police in Shanghai today

BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai

COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

Latest News

See more Latest News

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The incident took place at Southend bus station

Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

Albania Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Theresa Villiers made the striking comments this morning

Tory housing rebel insists suburbs 'under siege' by new builds as she seeks to block housebuilding targets
Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

The latest protests have included calls for Xi's resignation

China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe

Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250
Damaged cars in a flooded road

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit