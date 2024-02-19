Reverend's 'horror' as daughter to be interviewed by emotion-reading AI, as father blasts 'robots who decide employment'

19 February 2024, 14:09 | Updated: 19 February 2024, 14:13

The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.
The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified. Picture: Facebook/Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

For many, a standard job interview is daunting enough but now a father has come onto X/Twitter, revealing his ‘horror’ that his daughter will be interviewed by emotion-reading AI.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reverend Paul White came to the social media platform to share his dismay towards how his daughter’s graduate job interview will be conducted.

Whilst Mr White, the Team Rector of Rye Team Ministry, congratulated his daughter for securing an interview, he highlighted the "horrific" nature behind the good news.

On X, the father wrote: "Please share my horror - my daughter has a first interview for a graduate job next week, which is good.

"The horrific part is that she is being interviewed BY AN AI PROGRAM WHICH WILL BE READING THE EMOTIONS ON HER FACE!

"The robots are deciding who gets employed…"

The post, which has now been viewed over 200,000 times has gathered over 600 replies, with many just as shocked.

One person asked why his daughter would apply for such a job, writing: "You have my sympathy Fr Paul. I have only one question. Why would your daughter want to work for a company like that?"

To which Mr White replied: "When she applied she didn't know that's how they would interview and, like many coming out of university, she doesn't want to turn things down out of hand…"

Read more: ‘Spanish influencer’ created entirely by AI generates its modelling agency £9,000 a month with 200,000 followers

Read more: Artificial friends, deadly robots and no more work: Sunak hails 'landmark' agreement as PM meets with Musk over AI

A second, third, and fourth user described the AI tool as "disturbing", "terrible" and "ethically totally questionable".

Whilst Mr White, a resident of East Sussex, congratulated his daughter for securing an interview, he highlighted the "horrific" nature behind the good news.
Whilst Mr White, a resident of East Sussex, congratulated his daughter for securing an interview, he highlighted the "horrific" nature behind the good news. . Picture: Facebook

A fifth user sympathised with Paul and his daughter and stated how such interviews limit "different thinkers".

They wrote: "My son has had this. It’s awful.

"Graduate training programmes are interviewing by AI. AI reads CVs, AI interviews, AI decides.

"They’re not going to employ people 'outside the box' - what chance do the different thinkers have?"

Many other people stated how this AI tool would blacklist neurodivergent individuals, specifically those who do not display contextual facial expressions.

The type of emotion reading AI has not been specified.

However, with such an expanding and ever-growing tool, some AI users have used this tool to create inappropriate and highly disturbing pornographic images.
However, with such an expanding and ever-growing tool, some AI users have used this tool to create inappropriate and highly disturbing pornographic images. Picture: Alamy

The AI boom began in 1980 when computers could learn from their mistakes and make independent decisions.

Now, AI tools cover text generation - such as Chat GPT as well as image and video creation from written prompts.

AI is being used for good, such as to save the bee population, aid disabled people, and conserve wildlife.

However, with such an expanding and ever-growing tool, some AI users have used this tool to create inappropriate and highly disturbing pornographic images.

Paedophiles are creating sexual abuse images from existing photos with AI to create new material, resulting in around 3,000 photos being shared on a dark web forum.

Dan Sexton, the Chief Technical Officer at the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), told LBC that even though the images are AI-generated, it is not a "completely victimless crime".

He said: "There are real victims being used here.

"Not only do they have to worry about their imagery being distributed on the internet and viewed and shared but now their imagery is being used as a tool to create new imagery of abuse.

"So the whole cycle is problematic in so many places."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Online child sexual abuse is one of the key challenges of our age, and the rise in AI-generated child sexual abuse material is deeply concerning.

"We are working at pace with partners across the globe to tackle this issue, including the Internet Watch Foundation.

LBC's Andrew Marr has called AI "a clever monkey that we need to be worried about".

Andrew Marr explains why we should be worried about AI

The biggest stars have been targeted by AI-generated images, with one such recent example being pornographic image generations of Taylor Swift, which prompted US senators to introduce a bill to criminalise the spread of non-consensual, sexualised images generated by AI.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The footage shows an Audi hitting numerous cars on Soho Road at around 8.20pm.

One dead after car smashes into six vehicles at high speed on busy Birmingham street - as 25-year-old man arrested

Japan Ukraine

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction conference as invasion anniversary looms

Exclusive
The candidate has been pictured with Mr Galloway's election leaflets

Lib Dems urged to suspend Rochdale council candidate pictured campaigning for George Galloway

The video shows a fireman leaning on a fence while the driving instructor is stranded

Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft floodwater ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'
World Court Israel Palestinians

Palestinian diplomat accuses Israel of apartheid at UN court

Europe TikTok

TikTok faces EU scrutiny for possible breaches of new digital rulebook

Bah has been convicted over migrant deaths

Asylum seeker who piloted 'unseaworthy' boat over Channel as four migrants drowned to death guilty of manslaughter

France Eiffel Tower

Strike over finances closes Paris’s Eiffel Tower

Dr Rachel Clarke

Who is Rachel Clarke? The real doctor behind TV drama Breathtaking

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in May last year, and underwent a mastectomy in July,

Strictly's Amy Dowden, 33, hospitalised for respiratory problems and shares pictures as she battles breast cancer

Yemen Israel Palestinians US

Houthis claim attack which damaged UK-registered cargo ship

APTOPIX Germany Russia Navalny

Navalny’s widow vows to continue his fight against Kremlin and to punish Putin

Israel Palestinians

Palestinian death toll has reached 29,000, says Gaza health ministry

Police are searching for a missing two-year-old

Boy’s father ‘jumped in’ to try and find son, two, missing in River Soar flood as divers join in search

Germany EU Politics

Ursula von der Leyen seeking second term as head of EU Commission

Alexei Navalny was killed with Novichok, according to his widow

Putin's number one enemy Alexei Navalny 'was killed by Novichok', widow claims as mother barred from seeing body

Latest News

See more Latest News

Options for the fourth plinth have been unveiled

Giant sweet potato, ice cream van and Argentina's favourite bird shortlisted for Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth
Germany US Tourists Killed

American man admits rape and murder of US tourist near German castle

Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires

Cleaner on £13/hour 'fired after taking sandwich left over from meeting' at law firm that reported £21 million profit
Russia Ukraine

Russia says it has crushed last pocket of resistance in Avdiivka

Czech Republic Farmers’ Protest

Czech farmers take tractors to Prague in protest at EU agriculture policies

Mutant animals have evolved following the disaster

Chernobyl mutants: How animals exposed to radiation have evolved after the world's worst nuclear disaster
2024 will be the year of elections for millions - at a time where democracy has never been more at risk, writes LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark

2024 will be the year of elections for millions - at a time where democracy has never been more at risk
Israel Palestinians

US vows to veto Gaza ceasefire resolution at next UN Security Council vote

A transgender woman's milk is just as good as a woman's, an NHS trust has insisted

Trans women's milk just as good as woman's for feeding babies, NHS trust insists

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, Bristol, where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property

Baby aged 10 months among three children found dead in Bristol as woman, 42, arrested on suspicion of murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

There is 'no way back' for Harry, insiders have claimed.

Harry has ‘zero per cent chance’ of returning to royal fold as William 'even more insistent’ it would be a bad idea
Prince William is set to fund a £3 million social housing development in the Duchy of Cornwall in an effort to help tackle homelessness and encourage more landowners to build housing

Prince William funds £3m Cornwall social housing development to encourage other landowners to build more homes
Harry is said to be open to returning to the royal family

Prince Harry 'willing to return to royal role' to support King Charles and help heal family rift

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit