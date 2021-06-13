Breaking News

Joe Biden arrives at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen after G7 summit

13 June 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 13 June 2021, 18:57

Joe Biden stood with the Queen at Windsor Castle
Joe Biden stood with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Joe Biden has arrived at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen after the G7 summit.

The US president landed in the grounds of the residence on the helicopter Marine One just before 5pm, ahead of schedule, with First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

It follows a G7 summit dominated by promises of vaccine donations, climate action and the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement.

The Queen came out to greet Mr Biden and the national anthem was played, with a Guard of Honour ready to greet the president.

Read more: G7: Boris Johnson admits leaders must learn from 'wretched pandemic'

Read more: Johnson calls Biden 'breath of fresh air' following 'great' talks

Troops formed a Guard of Honour for President Biden
Troops formed a Guard of Honour for President Biden. Picture: PA

Biden arrived in a Range Rover and the US national anthem was played. Mr Biden then inspected the guard before the Queen and the Bidens entered Windsor Castle.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

A new coalition government of eight parties will be sworn into power

New Israeli Government forms and ousts Benjamin Netanyahu as PM after 12 years
The fan fell from the stands after the game kicked off

Euro 2020: Fan in 'serious condition' after falling from Wembley stands in England game
Israel’s designated new prime minister Naftali Bennett

Israel’s designated PM vows to fight Iran nuclear deal

Boris Johnson said G7 nations are going as fast as they can to distribute jabs worldwide

PM rejects claims of 'unforgivable moral failure' by G7 over 1bn global vaccine pledge
England players took the knee before their opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia

Boos drowned out as England players take the knee before Croatia game
Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican

Pope demands food aid for starving people of Tigray

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lobsided' in approach to Northern Ireland

Dominic Raab: EU are 'lopsided' in approach to Northern Ireland
Frontline worker 'really really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Frontline worker 'really proud' to be recognised in Queen's birthday honours
David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'

David Lammy: Fans booing England taking the knee 'a disgrace'
Caller demands people offended by 'empire' in honours 'find somewhere else to live'

Caller: People offended by word 'empire' should 'find somewhere else to live'
Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'

Former Taoiseach: Northern Irish people don't want a United Ireland 'in near term'
'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

'People shouldn't be bullied' into taking the knee, Tory Minister insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London