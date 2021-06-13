Breaking News

Joe Biden arrives at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen after G7 summit

Joe Biden stood with the Queen at Windsor Castle. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Joe Biden has arrived at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen after the G7 summit.

The US president landed in the grounds of the residence on the helicopter Marine One just before 5pm, ahead of schedule, with First Lady Dr Jill Biden.

It follows a G7 summit dominated by promises of vaccine donations, climate action and the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement.

The Queen came out to greet Mr Biden and the national anthem was played, with a Guard of Honour ready to greet the president.

Troops formed a Guard of Honour for President Biden. Picture: PA

Biden arrived in a Range Rover and the US national anthem was played. Mr Biden then inspected the guard before the Queen and the Bidens entered Windsor Castle.

