Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Joe Biden has hit out as his expected 2024 election rival Donald Trump after the Republican candidate said he would 'encourage' Russia to attack any Nato member that did not meet its defence spending quota.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Biden slammed Trump's comments as "dumb", "shameful" and "un-American".

The Democrat president hit out as his election rival as he urged the House of Representatives to urgently pass a $95 billion (£75 billion) foreign aid package.

The bill - which includes aid to Israel and Taiwan - recently passed through the Senate but now faces scrutiny in the Republican-dominated House.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands," Biden said in an overt message aimed at House Republicans.

US President Joe Biden leaves after delivering remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA. February 13, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Read More: President Biden hosts King of Jordan to discuss hostage deal framework

“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it.

“The worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will.

“For God’s sake it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous. It’s un-American.

"When America gives its word it means something, so when we make a commitment, we keep it. And Nato is a sacred commitment.

The bill's passage through the House is unassured and House Speaker Mike Johnson, a hard-right Republican, has essentially rejected the legislation over issues with its provisions for border enforcement.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Pointing his finger at House Republicans loyal to Trump, Biden asked: "Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin? Will you stand with America or Trump?"

Trump made global headlines at a rally over the weekend after he claimed he "would not protect" any Nato country that did not meet its military spending commitment of 2 per cent of its GDP if he is reelected to the White House.

Trump said he would instead "encourage them (Russia) to do whatever they want."

"'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?'" Trump recounted telling an unidentified Nato member during his presidency. "'No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.'"