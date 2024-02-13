Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'

13 February 2024, 22:30

Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'
Joe Biden blasts 2024 election challenger Donald Trump, calling his Nato remarks 'dumb, shameful and un-American'. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Joe Biden has hit out as his expected 2024 election rival Donald Trump after the Republican candidate said he would 'encourage' Russia to attack any Nato member that did not meet its defence spending quota.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Biden slammed Trump's comments as "dumb", "shameful" and "un-American".

The Democrat president hit out as his election rival as he urged the House of Representatives to urgently pass a $95 billion (£75 billion) foreign aid package.

The bill - which includes aid to Israel and Taiwan - recently passed through the Senate but now faces scrutiny in the Republican-dominated House.

“Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. Opposing it is playing into Putin’s hands," Biden said in an overt message aimed at House Republicans.

US President Joe Biden leaves after delivering remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA. February 13, 2024
US President Joe Biden leaves after delivering remarks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA. February 13, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Joe Biden campaign defends joining TikTok despite security concerns

Read More: President Biden hosts King of Jordan to discuss hostage deal framework

“Can you imagine a former president of the United States saying that? The whole world heard it.

“The worst thing is, he means it. No other president in our history has ever bowed down to a Russian dictator. Let me say this as clearly as I can: I never will.

“For God’s sake it’s dumb, it’s shameful, it’s dangerous. It’s un-American.

"When America gives its word it means something, so when we make a commitment, we keep it. And Nato is a sacred commitment.

The bill's passage through the House is unassured and House Speaker Mike Johnson, a hard-right Republican, has essentially rejected the legislation over issues with its provisions for border enforcement.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd after speaking at a Get Out The Vote rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Pointing his finger at House Republicans loyal to Trump, Biden asked: "Are you going to stand with Ukraine or are you going to stand with Putin? Will you stand with America or Trump?"

Trump made global headlines at a rally over the weekend after he claimed he "would not protect" any Nato country that did not meet its military spending commitment of 2 per cent of its GDP if he is reelected to the White House.

Trump said he would instead "encourage them (Russia) to do whatever they want."

"'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?'" Trump recounted telling an unidentified Nato member during his presidency. "'No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pentagon Austin US NATO

Austin discharged from hospital after being admitted to intensive care unit

President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

Biden brands Trump sowing doubts about US commitment to Nato ‘un-American’

Turkey Mine Landslide

Gold mine workers feared trapped underground after Turkey landslide

Congo Escalating Violence

Three dead in Congo bombing attack as violence in the east escalates

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

World Court Israel Genocide Case

South Africa lodges ‘urgent request’ with UN court over Israel’s attack on Rafah

Super Bowl Football Photo Gallery

Super Bowl was most watched programme ever in the US with 123.4 million viewers

Congress Ukraine

Uncertainty over US Senate’s 93.5bn dollar Ukraine and Israel package

Russia-Estonia

Russia puts Estonia leader on wanted list over removal of Soviet-era monuments

'Even Hamas would be shocked at Azar Ali's comments', a member of the Labour Party's governing body has told LBC

'Even Hamas would be shocked by Azhar Ali's comments,' Labour official says as second candidate is suspended over Israel remarks
Christian Horner is under scrutiny

Christian Horner spotted at Red Bull F1 test days after lawyer grilling - as Geri Halliwell 'tells friends he'll clear his name'
Exclusive
Ms Badenoch is aiming to finalise mini-US trade deals

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit pre-election boost

New York Subway Shooting

One person killed, five injured in subway station shooting in New York

Exclusive
"Beggars belief cars can be stolen in seconds" - Mayor blasts keyless carmakers amid London theft crisis

'Beggars belief': Sadiq Khan calls on car makers to tackle security flaws amid rising motor thefts

Exclusive
Cabinet Meeting in Downing Street

Kemi Badenoch launches bid for three new mini US trade deals in Brexit election boost

Scaffolding being removed around the spire of Notre Dame de Paris cathedral, showing the rooster and cross (Aurelien Morissard/AP)

Notre Dame cathedral’s spire revealed as reconstruction continues after fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour has suspended another election candidate over Israel comments

Labour suspends candidate after 'unacceptable' Israel comments 'made at meeting with disowned Rochdale contender'
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk, left, and President Andrzej Duda attend a meeting of the Cabinet Council, a consultation format between the president and the government (Czarek Sokolowksi/AP)

Poland’s prime minister says authorities used spyware under previous government

Legendary Radio DJ Steve Wright has died at the age of 69, his family has announced

Legendary DJ Steve Wright dies aged 69: Tributes flood in for broadcaster who enjoyed four decade radio career
Mr Simon has apologised

New Labour rift as think tank boss apologises for calling for people smugglers to be sent to Scotland in 'cringe' comments
A JetBlue plane

JetBlue shares rise as activist investor Carl Icahn takes stake in US airline

Farmers run for cover as police fire tear gas

Police use tear gas on Indian farmers at New Delhi protest over crop prices

Paul Currie is accused of hounding out an Israeli man at the end of the show

'Disgusting... hold the comedian to account': Theatre-goers' anger as Jewish man 'hounded out' of comedy gig
The women displayed images of paragliders at a pro-Palestine march in central London a week after Hamas launched its attack on Israel

Women who ‘celebrated’ October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free after being found guilty of terror offence
A Jewish man was allegedly hounded out of a show by Paul Currie.

Rabbi slams ‘blatant display of bigotry’ after Jews ‘hounded out’ of comedy show

As many as 2,000 jobs are at risk as The Body Shop enters administration

The Body Shop collapses into administration with up to 2,000 jobs at risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’
Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry 'did not want to be in same room as Queen Camilla' when visiting the King amid cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit