Joe Biden confirms he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but will not formally announce yet

10 April 2023, 15:12

Biden arriving on Marine One at the White House Egg Roll
Joe Biden gave his clearest indication that he will re-run for President in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

President Biden said he is planning on running for re-election as he arrived at the annual White House Egg Roll on Easter Monday.

Mr Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris seem to have made a decision over running again following months of speculation over whether the President's age will prevent him from seeking a second term.

Speaking to NBC at the annual Easter event, the President said: "I plan on running ... but we're not prepared to announce it yet".

The answer is the closest that Mr Biden has come to formally announcing his candidacy - with some speculating that a primary challenge could emerge from within the Democratic party.

The speculation comes months after Donald Trump formally announced his intention to seek a second term as President after he was soundly defeated by Mr Biden in 2020.

Biden's predecessor and rival for re-election Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan last week.
Biden's predecessor and rival for re-election Donald Trump was indicted in Manhattan last week. Picture: Getty

In that time, Mr Trump has been indicted and arrested by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for charges relating to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his successful 2016 campaign for President.

Mr Trump also faces a challenge for the party nomination from former ally Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is a rising star in the Republican Party.

If Mr Biden should win the 2024 election, he will be 86 by the time he relinquishes office and will be far and away the oldest individual to hold the office - a record he already has.

Joe and Jill Biden during the White House Easter egg roll

Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid

A PSNI Land Rover was damaged by petrol bombs

Masked protestors petrol-bomb police car in Londonderry on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Police at the scene in Louisville

Four killed in shooting at bank in Kentucky

China has conducted three days of military drills in Taiwan, which considers itself a sovereign state

China warns against Taiwan independence as it ends three days of military drills

The activists getting tackled by security

Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

Police authorities at the scene of the shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Five people killed and six injured in mass shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak calls for Northern Irish politicians to 'get on with governing' on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to four after building collapses in Marseille

Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China's military 'ready to fight' after drills near Taiwan

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend

Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Prince Harry allegedly swore at Charles on the phone in a row over money

Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' on the phone in a row over money, with the King then 'refusing to take his son's calls'

People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey

Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide

Dele Alli seen surrounded by gas canisters with balloon in mouth, after ministers announced plans to ban nitrous oxide

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

