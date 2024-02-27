Joe Biden critics slam US President for eating ice cream as he answer questions on Gaza ceasefire

Joe Biden eating ice cream with Seth Meyers. Picture: C-Span/social media

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden critics have slammed the US President for eating ice cream as he answered questions on the timeline of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Mr Biden was on a trip to New York City when he attended the ice cream shop with late night talk show host Seth Meyers.

The US President gave an update on the situation in Gaza, saying he hoped a ceasefire would be in place by the end of the week.

But answering questions on serious topics, such as Gaza and the election, while eating ice cream has caused a storm on social media.

Joe Biden eating ice cream while answering reporter questions about serious issues isn’t charming, it’s super weird. Do you know grown men who go get ice cream by themselves? I don’t. It’s very strange. pic.twitter.com/TbZJrOFQ9I — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 27, 2024

One person said: "Joe Biden eating ice cream while answering reporter questions about serious issues isn’t charming, it’s super weird.

"Do you know grown men who go get ice cream by themselves? I don’t. It’s very strange."