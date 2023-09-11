Joe Biden's 'rambling' speech during Vietnam press conference cut short by White House staff

Joe Biden was interrupted by his press secretary but continued speaking with a muted microphone as jazz music played in the background. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

While holding a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday night, The US President's speech was cut short by his press secretary.

Joe Biden was speaking at a conference to journalists before being interrupted by the aide, who brought the conference to a swift end

Mr Biden spoke with members of the press for about 26 minutes before the event was brought to a close.

Before he was cut short he said: "We talked about stability, we talked about the Third World, excuse me, the Southern Hemisphere has access to change.

"It wasn't confrontational at all..."

The President had come to Vietnam to improve the diplomatic ties between countries. Picture: Alamy

It was at this point that he was interrupted by his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, who said: "Thank you, everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks, everyone."

Mr Biden continued to speak, not realising his microphone was muted.

Jazz music then began to play but the President continued to speak.

As he tried to speak, the music grew louder, prompting the President to gather his things and leave, disappearing behind a black curtain.

Mr Biden arrived in Vietnam to improve diplomatic ties between countries.

He had spent two days in India for the G20 Leaders' Summit.