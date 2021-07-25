Breaking News

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager charged with assault after woman suffers head injury

25 July 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 25 July 2021, 10:30

Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating
Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating.
Nick Hardinges

Nick Hardinges

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating after a woman suffered a head injury,

The former Premier League footballer, 38, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Scotland Yard said the charge relates to an incident that took place at a residential property in Kew, south-west London, on 2 June.

The victim suffered a head injury following last month's alleged assault.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police confirmed a 38-year-old man had been arrested and later charged.

A spokesman for the force said: “Joseph Barton, of Widnes, Cheshire, is due to appear on bail on Monday, July 26, at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating.

“The charge relates to an incident which took place at a residential property in Kew on Wednesday, 2 June in which a woman received a head injury.

"London Ambulance Service did not attend.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested on 2 June, bailed pending further enquiries, and subsequently charged.”

