Joey Barton fires off misogynistic tirade on Twitter claiming ‘women shouldn’t be talking about the men’s game’

Joey Barton posted a series of misogynistic Tweets about female football commentators. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Asher McShane

Joey Barton has sparked fury by posting misogynistic tweets about female football commentators saying they should not be talking 'with any kind of authority' about the men's game.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He has seemingly taken offence at the number of women commenting on premier league matches this week, including the likes of Eni Aluko, Siobhan Chamberlain, and Gabby Logan.

Barton posted: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious.

“It’s a completely different game.

“If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see.

“I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

Read more: Kevin Keegan says he "has a problem" with female pundits commentating on men's football

After receiving a barrage of abuse, he described men who stand up for female commentators as eunuchs and added: “Stand by everything I’ve said on Women commenting and co-comms on the Men’s football.

“Like me talking about Knitting or Netball. Way out of my comfort zone.

“Some of the Men are bad enough!

“We have gone too far. You cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense.

“Any man who says otherwise is an absolute fart parcel.”

In October he backed Kevin Keegan who sparked similar fury when he said he doesn’t enjoy female commentators talking about men’s football.

Keegan had said: “(I don't like) listening to ladies talking about the England men’s team at the match because I don’t think it’s the same experience. I have a problem with that.”

Barton posted at the time: “Kevin Keegan. Ballon D'or winner 1978. England manager. He's bang on.”

Barton is a former Manchester City midfielder who was sacked as manager of Bristol Rovers in October.

His latest comments come after six Premier League games were shown live on Amazon Prime video, with a number of female football experts involved in the broadcasts.