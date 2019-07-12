John Leslie Charged With 2008 Sexual Assault

54-year-old John Leslie. Picture: PA

Former Blue Peter presenter John Leslie has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub in London.

A Scotland Yard statement said Leslie “was charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, 5 June with sexual touching of a woman aged 16 or over, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003."

The claim relates to an alleged incident in Westminster in 2008, involving a woman who was 30 at the time.

The 54-year-old, who lives in Edinburgh, is due in court later this month.

More To Follow