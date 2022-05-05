Johnny Depp 'sexually assaulted Amber Heard and attacked her with vodka bottle'

Depp and Heard have traded serious accusations in court. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Johnny Depp attacked Amber Heard with a vodka bottle and sexually assaulted her, a court has been told.

The actress said she felt a “pressure” on her pubic bone and thought she was being punched, before she realised it was a bottle, she said.

Ms Heard told the on-going defamation in Virginia, USA about an incident in March 2015, when the troubled couple were in Australia for Mr Depp to film the new Pirates of the Caribbean film.

The night saw Mr Depp have his middle fingertip slashed off, then written vulgar messages on the walls of the house.

The actor, who is suing Ms Heard over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post, denies assaulting her and has said his finger was cut when Ms Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him.

Ms Heard told jurors Mr Depp threw her onto a pingpong table and then ripped off her nightgown, leaving her naked, and she was then assaulted.

“I couldn’t get up. I thought he was punching me. I could just feel this pressure on my pubic bone,” she said.

She realised she was being assaulted with a bottle and realised other smashed bottles were around her.

Ms Heard has told the court Mr Depp accused her of sleeping with other actors, including Eddie Redmayne.

She said he had been asleep when Mr Depp injured his finger.

In the morning, she found he had continued to write messages about her but was now using his urine.