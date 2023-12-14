James Bulger's killer Jon Venables 'went mad screaming and shouting' after parole bid rejected

14 December 2023, 05:29

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison
James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Jon Venables "lost the plot" in fury after his bid for freedom was rejected by a parole board.

Venables was ten years old when he killed James Bulger in 1993. He will spend at least another two years in prison, with James' family welcoming the decision.

The 41-year-old killer has returned to prison twice since being released for James' murder.

The parole board was not convinced that he was safe to be back on the streets.

Venables "lost the plot" after his parole bid was turned down, a source told the Sun. "He went mad, shouting and screaming," they said.

James Bulger
James Bulger. Picture: PA

Kym Morris, a spokeswoman for James' mum Denise Fergus, told the Mirror: "This is the day Denise has waited for years. The prospect of him coming out was terrifying as we knew he'd harm again.

"This is a day we celebrate and we thank the parole board for making the correct decision."

There is a chance Venables could spend even longer in prison if new plans to keep reoffending criminals in jail for longer are passed.

Jon Venables as a child
Jon Venables as a child. Picture: Getty

Justice secretary Alex Chalk and his predecessor Dominic Raab had argued that Venables was a danger to society and should not be released, but he was still granted a hearing.

Mr Chalk said: “James Bulger’s barbaric murder was a crime that shocked the nation and I welcome the Parole Board’s decision to keep his killer behind bars.

“Public protection is our number one priority which is why I opposed Jon Venables’ release and this Government is reforming the parole system to introduce a stronger ministerial check on the release of the most dangerous offenders.”

Denise Fergus
Denise Fergus. Picture: Alamy

After two weeks of deliberation, the parole board decided it was too much of a risk to release Venables as he still poses a threat in society.

He can reapply for parole again in two years.

Venables murdered James with Robert Thompson in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

Both Venables and Thompson were released after spending less than eight years in a reoffenders unit.

The former has been recalled to prison twice for making sexual images of children.

