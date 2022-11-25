Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin 'showered with love' by fans after revealing terminal cancer

25 November 2022, 08:35

Jonnie Irwin has shared the sad news of his terminal cancer diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin has shared the sad news of his terminal cancer diagnosis. Picture: Jonnieirwintv/Instagram

By Asher McShane

Jonnie Irwin has thanked fans for sending him thousands of messages of support after he revealed his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The TV presenter, 49 has said he has received a “phenomenal” outpouring of support.

Yesterday it emerged he was ditched by TV bosses after telling them he was dying of cancer.

Thanking fans for their heart-warming messages, he said: ““The outpouring has been phenomenal.

“I’ve had messages from people all over the world, wishing me well. Thousands of people have left me heart-warming comments on Instagram and I promise I will try to read them all.

The presenter said he was dumped by show bosses after revealing he had cancer
The presenter said he was dumped by show bosses after revealing he had cancer. Picture: Jonnieirwintv/Instagram

“They range from practical, scientific advice to ones from very religious people. There are thousands and thousands of them on my social media platforms and it’s been great.”

Jonnie has told of his pain at leaving his wife Jess, 40, behind an their son Rex, 3, and two year old twins Rafa and Cormac. He said he was struggling with the fact that he would not be there as they grew up and they would not remember him.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer mid-way through filming a series of A Place In The Sun, he claims he was paid off and his contract wasn’t renewed. He said he was ‘pushed to the side’ and replaced on screen by ‘somebody healthier’.

He spoke about his frustrations, telling the Sun: “As soon as people find out you’ve got cancer they write you off. Yes, I have stage four and it’s terminal – but not yet, so let me live my life while I can.

“Even though I look thinner and I’m without hair, Escape to the Country and A Place In The Sun Ltd, which runs the show’s exhibitions, have employed me and I’ve been so impressed by them.

"But I didn’t get that support from A Place In The Sun. I told them I wanted to work. When I said I can get you doctor notes and assurances from my oncologist that I am fit to work, I was told, verbatim, ‘Oh, you really don’t want to go down that route, do you?’

“They said, ‘We don’t think we can get the insurance’, not ‘We can’t get the insurance’, but, ‘We don’t think . . . ’ That broke my heart and affected my mental health.

“Within two weeks someone else was on TV doing my job. I just feel I earned a bit more from them after 18 years. That was my first job in TV and it was special to me.

"I started with my good friend Jasmin Harman and to have that taken away from me . . .  that wage, that purpose . . .  as if the cancer wasn’t bad enough.”

Irwin previously told Hello! magazine that he hoped sharing his diagnosis would inspire others to "make the most of every day", and encouraged people to take out life insurance. He said he had chosen to keep his illness private until recently.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two unidentified people are seen approaching a house where the Swedish security service allegedly arrested two people on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation in Stockholm on Tuesday

Two Swedish men charged with spying for Russia go on trial

Welsh players wear rainbow sleeve before game against Iran

Wales wears rainbow sleeve while warming up for World Cup game against Iran - but takes it off for the match

The ULEZ is being expanded to cover the whole of London

London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

Gregory Taylor was jailed for driving the wrong way down the motorway

Man jailed after crashing into police car and driving wrong way down motorway for THREE miles

1

Met Chief told LBC Shamima Begum should not return to UK - but ex-MI6 chief claims she poses 'bigger risk' in Syria

Exclusive
Staff at a mental health hospital where a teenage girl took her own life have been accused of falling asleep on the job and leaving another patient to bang her head against a wall

Scandal-hit NHS Trust 'allows patient to bang head for hours' despite failings leading to death of three teenage girls

Firefighters spray water on a fire at a residential building in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

Ten die in high-rise apartment fire blamed on extension lead

BRITAIN-COMMONWEALTH-POLITICS-CEREMONY-TRIBUTE-ROYALS

David Walliams ‘quits’ BGT after calling elderly contestant a c*** but show bosses say his future ‘up in the air’

Ashford Church of England Primary School

Urgent warning to parents after child, 6, dies and second in hospital after rare bacterial outbreak at primary school

Neighbours and paramedics evacuate Viktor Anastasiev to a hospital after he was injured during a Russian strike in Kherson, southern Ukraine on Thursday

Multiple people killed outside Kherson coffee shop in heavy bombardment

Exclusive
Mia White says her family has been destroyed and Christmas will never be the same again.

'My life's a living hell': Ava White's sister tells LBC why Christmas won't ever be the same a year on from her death

Alfie Ransom, 12, got suspended over the haircut

Boy, 12, suspended from school after getting infamous Ronaldo haircut

A child went 'wild' during an 8 hour flight

Parents slammed for letting toddler 'run wild' during an eight-hour flight

Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students

Rishi Sunak set to crack down on student visas as net migration reaches record high

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month

NHS set to descend into chaos as nurses announce two days of walkouts in December

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges

Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags

Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits
Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit
ADDITION Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan appoints ex-spy master General Munir as new army chief

Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes

Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash
Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp
Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit