Josef Fritzl wants to move to Britain if he is released and roam free in the Scottish Highlands

25 March 2024, 10:54

Josef Fritzl has revealed that he wants to emigrate to Britain is he is ever released from jail
Josef Fritzl has revealed that he wants to emigrate to Britain is he is ever released from jail. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Josef Fritzl has threatened to move to Britain if he is ever released from jail and "roam free on the Highlands of Scotland".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fritzl, 88, has been incarcerated since 2009 after holding his daughter Elisabeth captive in his cellar in the Austrian town of Amstetten for 24 years between 1984 and 2008, raping her thousands of times and fathering her seven children.

He is now able to apply for release and said he dreamed of moving to the UK after seeing a documentary about Shakespeare that revealed Britain's "spectacular scenery", the Sun reports.

He recalled: “I was filled with this wonderful, uplifting feeling, this sense of inspiration for this fantastic culture.

"And it was then I knew that when I get released, it is not Austria I want to stay, rather I want to emigrate to the UK

“Above all I want to roam free on the wild Highlands of Scotland.”

The house in Amstetten, Austria where where Josef Fritzl imprisoned his own daughter for 24 years in a cellar and fathered seven children with her.
The house in Amstetten, Austria where where Josef Fritzl imprisoned his own daughter for 24 years in a cellar and fathered seven children with her. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Josef Fritzl claims he is a ‘good father’ in twisted apology letter after having seven children with daughter he raped

Read More: Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'

He added in an interview: “For me the lush green fields of Wales are also very, very appealing. But the main thing is — it’s to the United Kingdom that I am headed.”

Even in the unlikely event Fritzl was released he would be unable to move to the UK as the Home Office would refuse to grant him entry due to his long custodial sentence.

Under British law anyone who has “received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more” is unable to move to the UK.

A court in the town of Krems an der Donau had ordered in January that Fritzl be transferred to a regular prison from a prison psychiatric unit after being told he was "no longer at threat of reoffending", but this decision has since been overturned.

His daughter Elisabeth, who is now 56 and has been given a new identity, previously said she hopes her evil father will be punished for his crimes "until death". 

Fritzl's trial heard he raped her 3,000 times in the rat-infested cellar and how he beat and kicked her and eventually had seven children with her.

The mother lived downstairs in the flat with her children - Kerstin born in 1988, Stefan (1990) and Felix (2002).

Meanwhile Lisa (1992), Monica (1994) and Alexander (1996) were raised upstairs in the home Fritzl shared with his wife Rosemarie in sleepy Amstetten in central Austria, 48 miles from Linz.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Henry the Stag was stolen on Sunday

'Family heirloom' stag statue stolen from outside Knightsbridge home

India Holi Festival

Indians mark the reawakening of spring at Holi, the Hindu festival of colour

Emma Keen had to be rushed for treatment after being gored

British woman rushed to hospital after being gored by a yak on way to Everest base camp

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines lodges ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault

PC Mahad Abdalla was arrested following an alleged off-duty incident involving a woman known to him

Serving Met officer charged with strangling and assaulting woman

Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv endures a third air attack in five days as Russia steps up bombardment

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Aid groups describe ‘unimaginable’ situation in packed Gaza hospitals

Households are paying more than other countries - but getting less in return, the Resolution Foundation says

UK getting 'worst value for money' for 'expensive, cramped and ageing' housing, new study says

Brits have been warned to expect delays when travelling this bank holiday weekend.

Brits warned of Easter weekend ‘carmageddon’ as 14 million journeys planned with double normal travel times

The Chancellor said £100k for people in his South West Surrey constituency was "not a huge salary"

Caller who earns £100,000 with wife says he only has £600 to spend per week - after Hunt said it’s not a ‘huge salary’

Russia Shooting

Two plead guilty over attack on Moscow concert hall

Russian court charges four men over Moscow concert attack that killed 137, as three out of four plead guilty

France raises terror alert to highest 'emergency' level after 137 people killed in Moscow concert hall attack

The royal couple have reportedly put the 'Harry problem' to the back of their minds.

William and Kate have put ‘Harry problem’ aside and have ‘no plans for reconciliation’ during his visit next month

Four died when a rally car crashed into spectators

Horror at Hungarian rally as car skids off road and crashes into spectators, killing four and leaving eight injured

A 74-year-old woman is being questioned after two pedetrians died after being hit by a car in Plymouth, Devon

Arrest after girl, 5, and woman fatally injured in car crash

Japan North Korea

North Korea says Japan’s prime minister proposed summit with leader Kim Jong Un

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ministers are set to step up pressure on Beijing over cyber attacks and spreading misinformation about the Princess of Wales

Britain to hit China with fresh sanctions over voter hack as rogue nations accused of ‘slurs against Princess of Wales’
Deborah James would have been 'proud' of Princess Kate, her parents have said.

Deborah James' parents say daughter would have been ‘proud’ of Princess Kate’s bravery in cancer battle
25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor to Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour

Russian court charges four men over Moscow concert attack that killed 137, as three out of four plead guilty

Russian court charges four men over Moscow concert attack that killed 137, as three out of four plead guilty
China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain

China, Russia and Iran 'behind wild conspiracy theories about Princess of Wales' in attempt to destabilise Britain
Debbie McGee hits back at Strictly 'tension' and backs Giovanni Pernice after ex-partners meet to discuss ‘difficult experiences’ with him

Debbie McGee hits back at Strictly 'tension' and backs Giovanni Pernice after ex-partners meet to discuss ‘difficult experiences’
Russia Shooting

Suspects appear in court over Russian concert hall attack

File image of a plane taking off at Heathrow Airport

Murder suspect arrested at Heathrow Airport hours after man hit and killed by car in east London
Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement

Kate recorded video after seeing 'warmth and affection' displayed by public following King's cancer announcement
British Museum forced to shut doors as pro-Palestine and environmental protests form blockade to historic landmark

British Museum forced to shut doors as pro-Palestine and environmental protests form blockade to historic landmark

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips

King Charles 'frustrated' cancer recovery is taking 'little longer than he would want it to', says nephew Peter Phillips
Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'

Kate 'wrote every word' of speech revealing cancer diagnosis and 'timed the announcement for her children'
Labour's Anneliese Dodds on Sunday

Anneliese Dodds says Labour will hire more NHS staff to cut cancer waiting times, after Kate reveals diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit