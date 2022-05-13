Jubilee Night Tube services to return next weekend, TfL confirms

13 May 2022, 13:14

The night tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend
The Night Tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Night Tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend, Transport for London has confirmed.

All Night Tube services were suspended in March 2020 when the pandemic hit but will finally return next Saturday, May 21 with the Northern and Piccadilly lines returning later this summer.

Services on the Jubilee line will run throughout the night until 5am on Fridays and Saturdays from May 21, joining the Central and Victoria lines, which resumed Night Tube services in November 2021.

TfL is running a normal service on the Victoria line each weekend and a regular service on the Central line, with at least two trains an hour, and anticipates running at least three trains an hour on the Jubilee line.

It comes ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with the Deputy Mayor for Transport saying: "The return of the Jubilee line Night Tube marks another important moment in London's recovery from the pandemic.

"From next weekend Night Tube services on the Jubilee line will join those already back open and running on the Victoria and Central line.  

"Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, this will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes - in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital."

Ridership on the Tube network has reached as high as 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels at weekends, while ridership on buses is regularly at 75 per cent.

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive, Heart of London Business Alliance reacted to the announcement by saying: "The Night Tube is a crucial service that supports our world-leading night-time economy.

"As we plan for a busy summer season, we fully support the reinstatement of the Night Tube, as an effective transport option for workers and visitors to the area and to provide a safer mode of travel. 

"Alongside our plans to bolster the evening and night-time economy and support the businesses within it, we welcome this essential next step in helping raise footfall back in the West End and London."

