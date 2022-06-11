Breaking News

US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against football star Cristiano Ronaldo

11 June 2022, 17:48 | Updated: 11 June 2022, 17:55

A US judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape allegations lawsuit against football star Cristiano Ronaldo
A US judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape allegations lawsuit against football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A US judge has dismissed the Las Vegas rape allegations lawsuit against football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Nevada woman lost her US court bid to force football star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay her millions of dollars more than the 375,000 dollars (£302,000) in hush money she received after alleging that he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

A judge in Las Vegas kicked the case out of court late on Friday to punish the woman's lawyer over bad-faith conduct and the use of stolen confidential documents.

Manchester United and Portugal player Ronaldo's legal team does not dispute that the two had sex, but maintains the encounter was consensual, and a confidentiality agreement prevents both sides from talking about it.

US district judge Jennifer Dorsey said the conduct of the woman's lawyer Leslie Mark Stovall and his use of "purloined" confidential documents had tainted the case beyond redemption.

Ms Dorsey said in her 42-page order that dismissing a case outright with no option to file it again is a severe sanction, but she said Ronaldo had been harmed by Mr Stovall's conduct.

Read more: Justin Bieber forced to cancel tour after face paralysed by rare Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

In her ruling, she wrote: "I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith, and simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of (plaintiff Kathryn) Mayorga's claims.

"Harsh sanctions are merited."

Ms Mayorga's legal team have the option of appealing against the decision at the ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

The woman had previously given consent through her legal team to make her name public.

This story is being updated, more follows.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Huge crowds of protesters gathered in South East London in an attempt to block police officers from carrying out an immigration raid

'Let him go': Protesters block police from detaining man in Peckham immigration raid

Police are hunting two men who attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby

Police hunt for two men who 'tried to abduct four-month-old baby from pushchair'

Justin Bieber revealed he is suffering from "full paralysis" on one side of his face

Justin Bieber forced to cancel tour after face paralysed by rare Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Mr Phillips has been missing for almost a week

Police find human remains in search for British journalist missing in Amazon

The father and son team died during an incident in Friday's sidecar race

'Heartbroken': Father and son die in Isle of Man TT crash taking death toll to five

Aiden Aslin, 28, and Shaun Pinner, 48, have been sentenced to death by 'firing squad'

Ukraine aims to free captured Brits sentenced to death in prisoner swap deal

Michaels breached the terms of his licence

Police hunt fleeing sex criminal jailed for raping defenceless grandmother in her own home

Prince Charles is believed to have criticised the plan

Prince Charles 'slams Rwanda migrant plan' as High Court rules first flight can go ahead

Strong winds and heavy rain are on the way

Gale force winds and heavy showers set to pummel UK as tropical Storm Alex remnants arrive

Justin Bieber has revealed that he has facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

'This is pretty serious': Justin Bieber reveals face paralysis in shock video to fans

Ade Ajayi, 30, died scaling Mount Snowdon in Wales

Tributes pour in for NHS nurse with 'heart of gold' who died climbing Mount Snowdon

Campaigners have lost a High Court bid to block the Government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda

Rwanda flight to remove asylum seekers from UK can go ahead, High Court rules

The US has lifted Covid travel testing restrictions

US drops Covid testing requirement for tourists ahead of summer

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Moment ex-soldier confronts neighbour in parking row months before double killing

Shocking moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase

'Shocking' moment man points gun at hero cop and dog in police chase as gang jailed

Steph Meech has been a paramedic for 20 years but has recently opened up about the abuse she has received

Trans paramedic spat at and asked 'what are you?' by patients who refuse her help

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani faces ethics charges over Trump election role

March For Our Lives

Thousands march on Washington DC to demand changes to US gun laws
Cristiano Ronaldo

US judge dismisses rape allegation lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo
Ukrainian tank

Russians accused of using more deadly weapons in fight for eastern Ukraine
Joe Louis Esquivel

Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues

Petrol pump

Average fuel price hits $5 a gallon in US

Woman walks past anti-war poster

Uneasy peace settles on Kyiv as war rages elsewhere

Jeanine Anez behind bars

Ex-Bolivian interim president jailed over assumption of office
Police navigate the Itaquai River during the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous affairs expert Bruno Araujo Pereira in the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Police investigating Briton’s Amazon disappearance analysing human matter
Gun control rally prepared

Thousands expected at rallies across US to demand gun control

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy reveals what 'senior world figures' really think of Boris Johnson

David Lammy reveals what 'senior world figures' really think of Boris Johnson
Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP

Brits 'endorsed' Rwanda policy through Brexit and 2019 election - former Tory MP
David Lammy's powerful words on US mass shootings after Uvalde horror

David Lammy's powerful report about US mass shootings on The Agenda
James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue

James O'Brien on 'utterly soul-destroying' invisibility he felt selling the Big Issue
Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye

Nick Ferrari baffled by anti-smoking watershed recommendation for films like Popeye
'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot
Andrew Marr labelled Boris "Mr Chirpy"

Andrew Marr: 'If speeches could move wind turbines we'd be leaders in green energy'
'He won get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'deranged' critics on The Agenda

'He won, get over it': Rachel Johnson blasts PM's 'almost deranged' critics on The Agenda
Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader

Cigarettes could become green or warn of minutes of life lost, says smoking review leader
'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

'We literally shot ourselves in the foot with Brexit', tax expert tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London