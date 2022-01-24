Breaking News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange wins first part of appeal against extradition to the US

24 January 2022, 10:59 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 12:09

Julian Assange has won the first part of his legal fight
Julian Assange has won the first part of his legal fight. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Julian Assange will have his attempt to appeal against extradition heard by the Supreme Court after he won the first part of his legal battle.

The Wikileaks founder is hoping to get the decision to send him to the US overturned and his fiancee declared a victory on Monday.

The 50-year-old is wanted by the US Government over allegations he conspired to obtain and disclose defence information.

That came after Wikileaks published hundreds of thousands of documents on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The High Court had overturned a previously ruling that Assange should not be sent to the US because of an “oppressive” risk of suicide.

His lawyers want to appeal that overturning to the Supreme Court, the highest court in the UK.

On Monday, two senior judges denied him permission to appeal but ruled there is a point of law. For an appeal to get to the Supreme Court, a case has to have a point of law of “general public importance”.

It means Assange can ask the court to bring the appeal to its judges.

"Whether or not the issue needs ventilation in that court is a matter appropriately for its decision," Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said.

Julian Assange's fiancee Stella Moris said after the verdict: "What happened in court today is precisely what we wanted to happen.

"The High Court certified that we had raised a point of law of general public importance and that the Supreme Court has good grounds to hear this appeal.

"The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal but make no mistake, we won today in court.

"But let's not forget that every time we win, as long as this case isn't dropped, as long as Julian isn't freed, Julian continues to suffer.

"For almost three years he has been in Belmarsh prison and he is suffering profoundly, day after day, week after week, year after year. Julian has to be freed and we hope that this will soon end."

She added: "Our fight goes on and we will fight this until Julian is free."

Assange's lawyers have 14 days to make an application to the Supreme Court.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Woman stabbed to death and man killed by car in double tragedy in Maida Vale, West London

Katharine Birbalsingh insisted strict uniform codes are needed

Social mobility tsar: Pupils will bring knives to school if you don't enforce uniform code

Katie Price has avoided another court appearance after being given a suspended sentence in the past (pictured)

Katie Price avoids court showdown after paying three-year-old £7,350 fine

Manfred Thierry Mugler has died at the age of 73

Fashion icon Manfred Thierry Mugler dies at aged 73

Mr Zahawi backed the planned National Insurance rise

"If you want to fund the NHS you have to pay for it:" Boris defends NI hike despite Tory row
Boris Johnson has called for an inquiry into claims Tory MP Nusrat Ghani was sacked as a minister due to her "Muslimness".

'I've not suffered Islamophobia in the Tory party': Minister hits back as PM orders probe

The Liverpool bomber's asylum claim was dismissed more than six years before he tried to carry out the attack

Liverpool suicide bomber lied to stay in UK six years before attack

Boris Johnson has warned Russia of the consequences of war

Boris Johnson warns of 'lightning war' as Russian troops amass on Ukrainian border

Boris Johnson's ex adviser Dominic Cummings is set to meet Sue Gray.

Cummings gives 'partygate' evidence to Sue Gray as pressure mounts on beleaguered Boris

Boris Johnson met with Nusrat Ghani to discuss her claims in 2020

No10 faces calls for fresh probe after Tory MP Nus Ghani sacked in 'Muslimness' row

Police were called to the Sussex home of former glamour model Katie on Friday

'I still have my sparkle and drive': Katie Price breaks silence after arrest

Jamie Oliver has been criticised for the "woke" move.

'You can taste the woke': Jamie Oliver faces backlash over employing 'offence advisers'

The Queen has returned to Sandringham

Queen returns to Sandringham for first extended stay since death of Prince Philip

No border force staff were at the coast to meet the boat.

Flimsy migrant boat lands safely near Dover as fishermen ask: Where's Border Force?

The new rules will come into force this Saturday.

Fears over road rage incidents as Highway Code changes to come into force

16-year-old Kennie Carter was described as "everyone's little brother."

Tributes paid to 'beautiful' Kennie Carter, 16, stabbed to death in Manchester

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Benedict XVI

Former pope was at meeting where paedophile priest was discussed
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation

WHO chief warns against talk of ‘endgame’ in pandemic

The city of Athens, including the Lycabettus Hill, is covered with snow

Severe weather brings snow to Athens and Greek islands

A security guard with a hazy face shield stands near the entrance of the main media centre at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday (Jae C Hong/AP)

Beijing residents tested amid cluster of Covid cases as lockdown lifted in Xi’an
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato sends ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
Special representative for Afghanistan Nigel Casey, right, shakes hands with Taliban representative Amir Khan Muttaqi, centre, ahead of a meeting in Oslo, Norway

Taliban hold first talks in Europe since Afghan takeover

A demonstrator holds a placard that reads ‘No to vaccine pass’ during a rally in Paris, France

France bars unvaccinated from restaurants and sports venues

A mutinous soldier fires into the air at the Bobo interchange, near the Lamizana camp in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou

President of Burkina Faso ‘held by mutinous soldiers’

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan launches polio vaccination drive amid coronavirus surge
A Japan Air Self-Defence Force aircraft arrives at Tonga’s Fua’amotu International Airport, near Nuku’alofa (AP)

Japan continues aid deliveries to tsunami-ravaged Tonga

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien: I don't think the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President

James O'Brien: I wonder whether the West can lecture anyone after Trump became President
Camilla Tominey moved to tears by caller's gambling recovery story

Camilla Tominey moved to tears by caller's gambling recovery story
'Sorry I offend you': Andrew Pierce takes on caller who says being gay is unnatural

'Sorry I offend you': Andrew Pierce takes on caller who says being gay is unnatural
Nus Ghani Islamophobia claim 'lame' as 'it's not apparent' she is Muslim

Nus Ghani Islamophobia claim 'lame' as 'it's not apparent' she is Muslim
Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Tory MP: 'I can't see how MPs can be bullied these days'

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

'It's about caring for Russia': Ex-ambassador says Ukraine support about 'liberating Russia from tyranny'

Ukraine support about 'caring for Russia and liberating it from tyranny', says ex-ambassador
Cost of Living crisis: Labour MP grilled on Warm Home Discount

Cost of living crisis: Labour MP grilled on Warm Home Discount
'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares

'I've had enough of masks, we've got to lose the fear', Andrew Castle declares
Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

Headteacher tells LBC of more than £67,000 increase in her school's energy bills

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police