General Election LIVE: Tories' tax woes continue, as Greens pitch new health plan
6 June 2024, 07:13
The Treasury chief says ministers should not use civil service data in claims that Labour will increase taxes.
The Treasury’s senior official has reminded ministers not to claim that civil servants were behind the Conservative allegation that Labour’s plans would cost more than £38 billion.
Jonathan Ashworth told LBC that the Tories 'have been caught red-handed lying to the British public' after the Treasury warning.
Campaigning takes a bit of a pause today as the focus shifts to D-day commemorations.
Rishi Sunak will attend an event in Portsmouth in his prime ministerial capacity.
Keir Starmer pledged to create an 'armed forces tsar' if Labour is elected and will also be attending commemoration events.
The Lib Dems are in Hampshire promoting their pledge to offer regular mental health 'MOT' check-ups at critical points in people's lives.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Mel Stride defends the PM's tax 'lie'
What can we expect today?
Here are the main developments of the election campaign for Thursday:
– D-Day commemorations continue
The leaders will put the combative point scoring aside to come together to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The Prime Minister and Sir Keir Starmer will join members of the royal family at the British Normandy memorial on the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
Rishi Sunak is expected to deliver a short speech and lead a “heroes’ welcome” at the event in France, before Sir Tom Jones takes to the stage alongside other music stars.
– Labour warns pensioners to watch their wallets
While the Tories appear to have taken a day off campaigning, shadow pensions secretary Liz Kendall is in Essex to speak to pensioners.
Labour said the Conservatives have worsened the quality of retirement, with the number of over 65s paying income tax nearly doubling since 2009.
Ms Kendall is expected to tell pensioners to “look at your wallet, look at the quality of your healthcare and look at the lack of housing for your children and grandchildren and ask yourself, is this as good as it gets?”
The Labour candidate is expected to repeat warnings of the Tories’ “reckless, unfunded” £46 billion tax black hole, which comes with the abolition of national insurance.
– NHS and social care get the Green bucks
At a press conference in London, the Green Party will announce a “game-changing” plan to spend £50 billion on health and social care over the next five years.
The package includes £30 billion for the NHS, to go towards increasing workers’ salaries and providing better access to GPs and NHS dentists, and £20 billion for social care to mend the “broken care system."
This comes after the party announced it would be undertaking a “full review” of its health policy after concerns were raised about its plan to reduce the number of medical interventions in childbirth.
The Green’s health policy document said there has been a rise in Caesarean sections, which it described as “expensive and, when not medically required, risky”.
The document on the party’s website—last updated in April 2024—has since been removed.
– Liberal Democrats take on the West Country
During the visit to the West Country, leader Sir Ed Davey will primarily focus on one of the party’s manifesto commitments which is to improve cancer care.
The party has said cancer patients should have a legal right for their treatment to start within 62 days from urgent referral.
Good morning
Good morning, welcome to LBC's live election coverage.
Faiza Shaheen to stand as independent candidate
Faiza Shaheen has announced she's standing as independent candidate in Chingford & Woodford Green after being dropped by the Labour Party.
She accused Labour of operating a "hierarchy of racism" when she was dropped as a candidate after liking a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, she said: "I have reached this decision following hundreds of messages from people in my community, who say there are no options left for them. They are tired of the Tories but now feel they can't trust Labour."
Her decision causes a headache for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has denied accusations that he is purging the Labour left to improve its electoral prospects.
Conservative ex-minister David Davis speaks out on Rishi Sunak's Labour tax claims
Davis told LBC's Tonight With Andrew Marr: "The individual numbers - bluntly - will turn out to be an underestimate, the nation's borrowing because of the pandemic, because of previous crises, are pretty close to their limits so if the government in power next time wants to spend more, it'll have to raise the money somehow.
"Some of it's going to be taxes, some of it frankly is going to be something else too, it's going to be hidden away...what last night did is draw people's attention to the fact that Labour have said very little about how they're going to fund anything or there's very little that's clear".
Labour have disputed Mr Sunak's claim that they will raise taxes for households by £2,000.
'Rishi Sunak is a hypocrite on tax', Liberal Democrat's Ed Davey tells LBC
Speaking to an LBC reporter in Romsey, the Lib Dem leader gave his thoughts on the tax row between the Tories and Labour.
He said: "Rishi Sunak is an expert on tax because he’s increased taxes more than any Prime Minister in history, he didn’t say that last night did he.
“The Conservatives are going into this election with a budget plan which will put up taxes for ordinary people through most of next Parliament, they’re keeping income tax allowances frozen, that’s going to drag the low paid back into tax.
"Rishi Sunak’s a bit of a hypocrite when it comes to tax.”
Rishi Sunak 'breached ministerial code' over Labour tax hike claim, Sir Keir says
Mr Sunak repeatedly accused Labour of planning to hike taxes for the average household by £2,000 during the first leaders' debate on Tuesday,
Asked if he agreed with analysis put forward that Mr Sunak had broken the ministerial code, Sir Keir said: "Yes he breached the ministerial code because he lied, and he lied deliberately.
“Because we have made clear that our plans our fully costed, fully funded, they do not involve tax rises for working people. So that’s no income tax rise, no national insurance rise, no VAT rise.”
Rishi Sunak lies about more than just tax, says Emily Thornberry
She said this to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty:
'He just seems to lie and I think it's because he's desperate and a Prime Minister behaving in this way demeans the office of Prime Minister, I think it cheapens our politics.'
Deputy Foreign Secretary says no one is lying about £2000
Shelagh Fogarty questions deputy Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell over the PM's claims about Labour's spending.
Sunak's £2000 tax attack faces more scrutiny
It has since been reported that the Office for Statistics Regulation, the independent regulatory arm of the UK Statistics Authority, is investigating the accuracy of Mr Sunak's claim.
Read more here: Officials ‘looking into’ Rishi Sunak’s comments on tax after £2,000 claim labelled ‘categorically untrue’