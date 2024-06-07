Live

General Election LIVE: Rishi Sunak apologises for early exit from D-Day events

7 June 2024, 07:19 | Updated: 7 June 2024, 08:32

Rishi Sunak is accused of missing a D-Day commemoration event with other international leaders to film a television interview.
Rishi Sunak is accused of missing a D-Day commemoration event with other international leaders to film a television interview. Picture: Alamy

The prime minister said leaving France for an election interview was a "mistake."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rishi Sunak has apologized after missing a major international event commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Mr Sunak left France to film an election interview.

The Tories and Labour will be preparing for another face-off set to air on the BBC on Friday evening – as will five other political parties – for what promises to be a lively debate.

Candidates must file nominations for the General Election by Friday. The statement of Nominees will be published at 5 p.m.

Labour is set to finalise its manifesto this afternoon. Multiple reports suggest Keir Starmer will pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood as part of any peace process.

The Tories have pledged to raise the high-income child benefit tax charge threshold to £120,000 – and charge it to households rather than individuals.

Labour has proposed allowing first-time buyers to use the state as a guarantor for their mortgages.

The Liberal Democrats will be plugging their proposals for reforms to parental leave, including a “dad month” of paid leave for new fathers and a doubling of statutory maternity pay.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Minister for Children isn't sure how much child allowance is

Katy Ronkin

Minister for Children 'doesn't know' how much child benefit is

David Johnson said his department does not administer the policy, but he should have found out the amount before speaking with LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak gives apology on D-Day exit

Rishi Sunak said it was “a mistake not to stay in France longer – and I apologise” after leaving D-Day events early to take part in a TV interview.

Katy Ronkin

LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark joins Nick Ferarri at Breakfast with the latest on the General Election

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak 'let down our country' -Ed Davey

Responding to reports that Rishi Sunak left D-Day commemorations in Normandy early, Liberal Democrat Leader, Ed Davey said:

"One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy. He has brought shame to that office and let down our country.

"I am thinking right now of all those veterans and their families he left behind and the hurt they must be feeling. It is a total dereliction of duty and shows why this Conservative government just has to go."

Ed Davey spent yesterday campaigning in Wiltshire, where he flipped burgers at a barbecue for veterans.

Katy Ronkin

Children's minister David Johnson defends the PM's early exit

Rishi Sunak skipped a major international ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day to carry out a TV interview.

Mr Johnson pushed back suggestions it was a 'bizzare choice.'

He said:

“I don’t accept that about the Prime Minister, he was at the commemorations in Portsmouth on Wednesday, he was in Normandy yesterday and he and this Government have done huge amounts to support our veterans,” Mr Johnston said.

Katy Ronkin

What you can expect today

-Seventh heaven?

The Tories and Labour will be preparing for another face-off set to air on the BBC on Friday evening – as will five other political parties – for what promises to be a lively debate.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will take the place of the leaders of the two main parties, who went head-to-head in an ill-tempered clash on Tuesday.

They will be joined by Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, deputy Liberal Democrat leader Daisy Cooper, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Carla Denyer of the Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth of Plaid Cymru.

-The final countdown

The deadline for candidates to file nominations for the General Election is on Friday, with the statement of nominees to be published at 5pm, setting in stone the list of hopefuls running in the July 4 vote.

Parties have been scrambling to sort candidates into seats since Rishi Sunak called the General Election last month, with selection rows plaguing both the Tories and Labour.

Members of the local Conservative association in Basildon and Billericay voiced discontent over the process that led to party chairman Richard Holden getting picked for the relatively safe seat.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer denied accusations he was purging the left of the party to improve its electoral prospects.

Former leader Jeremy Corbyn has been barred from standing from Labour in the seat of Islington North he is defending, while Faiza Shaheen, who was deselected after liking a series of posts on X, that allegedly downplayed antisemitism allegations, is now standing as an Independent in Chingford and Woodford Green.

-Meanwhile, somewhere in central London

Labour’s highly secretive Clause V meeting, at which the party will hammer out the final version of its election manifesto, is expected to kick off some time before noon.

The details of the gathering and the finer points of the policy document are being kept tightly under wraps after 2017’s manifesto was leaked.<

But multiple reports suggest a pledge to recognise Palestinian statehood as part of any peace process in the Middle East will be included.

The manifesto will be based on Sir Keir’s five “missions” for government on the economy, the NHS, energy, education and planning reform, which were announced last year.

-Taxing times

Amid a bitter clash between Labour and the Tories over tax policy, the Conservatives have pledged to raise the high income child benefit tax charge threshold to £120,000 – and charge it to households rather than individuals.

The Prime Minister will be promoting the announcement as he campaigns in the south west on Friday.

It comes amid a wider row following Mr Sunak’s disputed claim that Sir Keir would hike taxes by more than £2,000.

The row stems from a document produced by the Conservatives which made a series of assumptions to estimate the cost that might be attached to potential Labour policies.

It said that Labour’s plans had a £38.5 billion deficit over four years, the equivalent of £2,094 for every working household, which the Tories claim would be filled with tax hikes.

The UK statistics watchdog has criticised Mr Sunak’s references to the figure, saying it is not clear enough that it refers to an estimate summed together over four years.

Labour then seized on the PM’s decision to give a TV interview defending the claim while missing a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, describing it as a “dereliction of duty.”

-Labour’s mortgage offer

Labour will be touting its proposal to allow first-time buyers to use the state as a guarantor for their mortgages.

Sir Keir and Angela Rayner will promoting the scheme during a visit on Friday.

-Davey’s ‘dad month’ proposal

The Liberal Democrats will be plugging their proposals for reforms to parental leave, including a “dad month” of paid leave for new fathers and a doubling of statutory maternity pay.

Munira Wilson will be out campaigning in a key marginal seat in the south of England.

Katy Ronkin

Good morning

Good morning, welcome to the LBC General Election liveblog.

Katy Ronkin

Former Conservative leader Michael Howard has appeared on Tonight with Andrew Marr

Howard said people be talking about policies, not polls, after one showed that Reform UK were close to the Conservatives.

He said: "I don't think it is what we have to start talking about not least because we oughtn't to be talking about polls, we ought to be talking about the issues, the policies and which of the two candidates - Starmer or Sunak - is best qualified to be our Prime Minister."

Kit Heren

Shelagh Fogarty questions the Tories' Anne-Marie Trevelyan on Hester donation

Katy Ronkin

