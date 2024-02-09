Breaking News

Junior doctors announce they will stage five-day 'full walkout' later this month

Junior doctors will strike again at the end of the month. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Junior doctors are to stage a five-day strike later this month as part of their ongoing pay dispute.

The British Medical Association announced the latest walkout on Twitter, writing: "We asked the health secretary to extend our strike mandate for four weeks so we could keep talking in good faith.

"But she declined, leaving us no choice but to announce a 5-day full walkout from 24-28 Feb."

The freshly-announced junior doctor strikes in England will take place from February 24 to 28.

The union said the Government had "failed to meet the deadline to put an improved pay offer on the table".

It added: "In a show of goodwill, the BMA provided the Health Secretary with an option to delay further strike action.

"She was asked to extend the current strike mandate for a short period - and thus allow talks to continue with the aim to achieve a resolution for this year's dispute.

"Disappointingly, she declined to agree to extending the mandate."

The BMA said the strikes could still be called off "if a credible offer is made".

