Eco zealots back again: Just Stop Oil scale M25 gantries bringing motorway to grinding halt for second day running

Eco protesters from Just Stop Oil have climbed overhead gantries on the M25 for a second day running

Locations included junctions 8-9, 12-13, 14-15, 21a-22, 27 and 31

In some places protesters have "secured" themselves to the gantries

Some of the protesters, including at J14-15, have been removed but there are still delays of up to an hour

Just Stop Oil have climbed M25 gantries in at least six locations. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Daisy Stephens

Just Stop Oil have climbed overhead gantries in at least six locations on the M25, bringing the motorway to a grinding half for the second day running.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The motorway is blocked both ways at junctions 8-9 and 12-13, Surrey Police said, and there are delays from junction 14-15 at Heathrow.

It is also blocked anti-clockwise at the Dartford Tunnel, with an LBC caller saying he had been stuck in standstill traffic for 35 minutes, and at junction 20.

Police said "some lanes" are closed at junctions 21a and 22, where protesters are "secured to gantries".

The motorway is also closed northbound at junction 27, Essex Police said, with traffic being diverted to the M11.

Read more: 'You'll hate me' teary activist tells motorists as eco zealots grind M25 to a halt

Read more: Climate change activists vow to cause chaos during rush-hour on the M25 again after 35 people were arrested

Junction 31, where the demonstration started, is also affected by the protests.

All the surrounding routes are blocked up as a result of drivers trying to avoid the motorway.

National Highways said there are currently delays of 60 minutes, with congestion for five miles.

Surrey Police said it 'strongly reminded' people not to ignore the red crosses marking road closures, saying they were for "the safety of all road users including officers and members of the public who may be in the carriageways".

*******UPDATE 0800*******

We strongly remind members of the public not to ignore the red ❌ signs operated by Highways England. These are used for the safety of all road users including officers and members of the public who may be in the carriageways. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 8, 2022

LBC caller Alex, who is in traffic just before junction 21, said the police were not doing anything.

"I'm about 100m from the bridge where the protester is standing," he told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"[Police] are taking no action.

"It does have one police officer on a motorbike standing nearby him, and another patrol about another 100 metres back."

He said he had been stuck in traffic for around 20 minutes.

A statement from Just Stop Oil said they would not stop their protests, saying: "This is not a one day event, expect us every day and anywhere."

Long tailbacks at junction 21. Picture: LBC

Yesterday, a group of protesters from Just Stop Oil climbed to the overhead gantries on England's busiest motorway, causing blockages in at least five locations.

It came despite police efforts overnight on Sunday to arrest the 'mastermind' behind the plans and put an end to the disruption.

In an emotional video, one 24-year-old protester, named Louise teared up as she told the camera: "I'm here because I don't have a future.

"And you might hate me for doing this, and you're entitled to hate me, but I wish you would direct all that anger and hatred at our government.

"They are betraying young people like me."

She went on: "How many more people have to say 'we don't have a liveable future if you continue licensing oil and gas' for you to listen?

"Why does it take young people like me, up on a f*****g gantry on the M25, for you to listen?"

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that by the end of the day 35 people had been arrested.

But despite the mass arrests and police intervention, the group issued another warning to commuters that there will be 'severe delays' to journeys around the M25 from 7am this morning, urging the National Highways to lower the speed limit to 30mph across the network for 'public safety'.

In a letter, the group asked the government: "What did you expect?" and accused them of 'mass murder'.

The group said yesterday: "We ask everyone who is planning to use the M25, or associated roads, from 7am tomorrow to be prepared for closures and severe delays to their journeys or to make alternative plans.

"Once again we urge the National Highways to implement a 30mph speed limit across the entire M25 road network in line with their responsibility to keep the public safe.

"To the government we say yet again, what did you expect?

Protesters climbed overhead gantries on the M25 on Monday. Picture: Surrey Police

"Under British law we have the legal right, and a moral duty, to disrupt to prevent this great harm – the right of necessity.

"The government’s policy to allow new North Sea Oil and gas results, as the United Nations has pointed out, in there being 'no credible path' to remaining at or below 1.5C of heating.

"This will result in the collapse of ordered civil society, the loss of our rights and freedoms and the death of countless millions of people. We will not stand by and allow this mass murder to happen."