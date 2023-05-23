Furious builder tackled and handcuffed by police after he tries to shove Just Stop Oil protestors off the road

Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning
Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning. Picture: Just Stop Oil
A furious builder who tried to move Just Stop Oil protestors blocking cars out of the road on Blackfriars Bridge has been tackled and handcuffed by police.

More 'go-slow' protests took place in central London on Tuesday morning, including in Blackfriars and on Tower Bridge, which was temporarily closed.

During protests on Blackfriars Bridge, one frustrated commuter - a builder- got out of his car and tried to move the protestors out of the road, pushing one to the ground.

Two police officers quickly step in to stop the commuter in his tracks and handcuff him as the protestors remain on the road.

One onlooker posted: "A builder trying to get to work attempts to physically move Just Stop Oil protestors.

"The police only move in when he gets physical, if they had removed the selfish protesters then these predictable, physical altercations wouldn’t happen."

Scotland Yard said: "At around 08.25hrs, officers detained a male member of the public for common assault after an altercation between him and two Just Stop Oil protesters on Blackfriars Bridge this morning. There have been no arrests."

In a separate incident, a biker tried to slowly break through the group of Just Stop Oil protestors blocking commuters on Blackfriars bridge.

One biker attempted his own 'go-slow' protest by moving through the activists' banners.

He initially managed to succeed - and was eventually let through by police - but a number of other bikers were prevented from doing the same after a group of officers

Just Stop Oil continue protest at Blackfriars Bridge

They added: "Officers were on scene at #BlackfriarsBridge at 08.25hrs to Just Stop Oil protesters walking slowly in the road.

"A condition was imposed at 08.35hrs, and the protesters complied and moved out of the road at 08.39hrs. Traffic is moving again."

There was a similar protest on Tower Bridge. A spokesperson for the Met said: "Officers were on scene at #TowerBridge at 08.29hrs to Just Stop Oil protesters walking slowly in the road.

"A condition was imposed at 08.41hrs. The protesters complied and moved out of the road at 08.45hrs. Traffic flow has resumed."

Just Stop Oil protest at Tower Bridge

Just Stop Oil has demanded that the government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.

A spokesperson for the group said: "Just Stop Oil is calling on everyone to get off the sidelines and join in civil resistance against new oil, gas and coal.

"The time is now. Join us and slow march while you still can. Our indefinite campaign of civil resistance is underway and will not end until our government makes a meaningful statement halting new fossil fuel projects in the UK."

Australia Modi

Indian PM aims to take relationship to ‘next level’ on Australia visit

Tropical Weather

Guam braces itself for ‘direct hit’ from Typhoon Mawar

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (Charles Krupa/AP)

Donald Trump faces further lawsuit over remarks on CNN

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks to reporters after the meeting (Evan Vucci/AP)

‘Productive’ meeting fails to find agreement on US budget

Dominic Raab will stand down as MP down at the next election, weeks after he quit the government over claims he bullied civil servants.

Dominic Raab to stand down as MP at next election weeks after quitting Cabinet over bullying allegations
Police are searching for a controversial TikTok "prankster" who shared a video of himself appearing to walk into a stranger's home uninvited.

Police searching for TikTok 'prankster' who seemingly filmed himself entering stranger's home uninvited
Junior doctors in England have announced a fresh 72-hour walkout in June after talks between the British Medical Association (BMA) and ministers broke down.

Junior doctors to stage three-day walkout in June as union calls for 'credible' pay offer

Buckingham Palace has rejected the request.

Buckingham Palace rejects calls to return Ethiopian Prince’s 19th century remains to descendants
The actor starred in starred in a succession of action films including Marvel's Thor series.

Thor and Punisher star Ray Stevenson dies aged 58 weeks before new Star Wars spin-off airs

Ilya Ponomarev spoke to Andrew Marr as footage emerged of a clash in the Belgorod region

Russian resistance leader warns Putin as militia raids over border: 'This war ends in Moscow'

