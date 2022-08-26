Just Stop Oil protesters smash petrol pumps and block service stations across central London

Just Stop Oil are disrupting seven petrol stations across central London. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Megan Hinton

More than 50 Just Stop Oil protesters have blocked service stations and decommissioned pumps across central London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The climate group said 51 of its supporters had began disrupting seven petrol stations across central London from 6am on Friday.

In some locations, activists rendered fuel pumps unusable by breaking their display glass or covering them with spray paint.

At others they blocked access by sitting on the road with banners.

Today's action was timed to coincide with the announcement by Ofgem of a massive increase in electricity bills for October which could push millions more into poverty, forced to choose between heating and eating.

Read more: Energy bills to skyrocket after price cap hikes to more than £3,500 a year - as Ofgem calls on next PM to take action

This morning Just Stop Oil

bring the demand of #NoNewOil to the heart of power in Central London



51 supporters of Just Stop Oil have blocked and decommissioned 7 petrol stations



This action has been taken as 'fossil fuel companies have humanity by the throat'#JustStopOil



1/4 pic.twitter.com/vacl7Tapeg — JustStopOil (@JustStop_Oil) August 26, 2022

The group has repeatedly protested against oil use in recent days, including at service stations on the M25 motorway.

Tez Burns, 34, a bicycle mechanic and physics graduate from Swansea taking action today said: "I can't live with myself, knowing what I know, without doing all I can to stop new oil and gas.

"We are suffering the worst cost of living crisis in 40 years and facing climate breakdown because of our dependence on oil.

"Yet the government is allowing energy companies to drive us into poverty with skyrocketing energy bills, and is failing to protect us from the consequences of climate collapse. Enough is enough."

The climate group said 51 of its supporters had began disrupting seven petrol stations. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Jade Calland, 29, from Lancashire, also taking action today said: "I cannot stand by while young people, people on low incomes and those least responsible for the climate crisis have their lives destroyed.

"Today we are resisting the government’s plans to allow more oil and gas. We want to stop the misery forced on millions by rising energy bills, food poverty, poorly insulated housing and a society run for the benefit of the fossil fuel companies and the rich."

Read more: Calls to boycott M&S after retailer says customers can choose which gender changing room they use

Hammersmith and Fulham police tweeted: "We were called at 06:29hrs today to reports of protesters damaging pumps at a petrol station in Talgarth Road, Hammersmith.

"Officers responded and within around 10 minutes five people had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. They remain in custody."

Climate group Just Stop Oil said 51 of its supporters are disrupting seven petrol stations. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Today's actions will put further pressure on petrol and diesel supplies for the south-east ahead of the busy August Bank Holiday weekend.

Earlier this week supply was disrupted by Just Stop Oil actions near the Navigator and Grays depots in Essex and the Kingsbury terminal in Warwickshire.

A series of four tunnels have been constructed under access roads to the depots resulting in highway closures and the disruption of supplies.