Just Stop Oil shut down Whitehall: At least 40 arrested as police drag protesters to the Cenotaph 'for their own safety'

Police made multiple arrests as Just Stop Oil targeted Whitehall and the Cenotaph. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

At least 40 eco protesters have been arrested by police after a group targeted Whitehall and the Cenotaph war memorial.

A group of activists from Just Stop Oil staged a slow march down Whitehall towards the Cenotaph.

Around 6 Just Stop Oil protesters doing their usual between Downing Street and Cenotaph pic.twitter.com/h8scEAI8jM — Natasha Clark (@NatashaC) November 6, 2023

Police said at least 40 protesters had been arrested.

The group posted online: "BREAKING: Over 100 Just Stop Oil Supporters Shut Down Whitehall."

They obstructed traffic near Downing Street, and were arrested and placed on and around the Cenotaph by police, according to protesters and an officer.

A mother-of-one lying cuffed on the base of the war memorial said: "They arrested us in the road and we were dragged to the pavement and then back over here."

Just Stop Oil protested on Whitehall today. Picture: Alamy

One officer said the protesters had been moved to the site "to get them off the road", adding: "It was for their own safety, obviously it's quite a busy road."

Earlier this morning, two Just Stop Oil protesters smashed the glass covering a painting at The National Gallery in Central London.

They’re all along the road, starting at the crossing on the corner of 1 Parliament Street pic.twitter.com/oaxkw5i8UD — Ellie Varley (@ellievarley13) November 6, 2023

Two protesters shattered the glass covering The Rokeby Venus, a painting by Diego Velázquez that was slashed seven times by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.

The Metropolitan Police said two activists had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Police made multiple arrests after eco-protesters targeted Whitehall. Picture: LBC

The artwork, which was painted by Diego Velazquez in the 1600s, was previously slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in March 1914.

Just Stop Oil named the pair as Hanan, 22, and Harrison, 20, and said they used safety hammers to smash the glass.

Following the incident, they said: "Women did not get the vote by voting; it is time for deeds not words. It is time to Just Stop Oil.

"Politics is failing us. It failed women in 1914 and it is failing us now. New oil and gas will kill millions. If we love art, if we love life, if we love our families we must Just Stop Oil."

