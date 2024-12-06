Justin Welby apologises for hurting abuse survivors in ‘tone-deaf’ speech that left victims ‘appalled’

6 December 2024, 16:21

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday.
Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivered his final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has apologised after being accused of making light of serious safeguarding failures in the Church of England, with abuse victims ‘appalled’ at his final speech.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday, he said he wanted to "apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused".

He added: "I understand that my words - the things that I said, and those I omitted to say - have caused further distress for those who were traumatised, and continue to be harmed, by John Smyth's heinous abuse, and by the far-reaching effects of other perpetrators of abuse.

"It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation - and I am very sorry for having done so."

Mr Welby's speech in the House of Lords on Thursday was criticised by a bishop who said she was "deeply disturbed" by his language, and by an abuse survivor who said it was "tone deaf".

Mark Stibbe, a victim of John Smyth's abuse when he was 16 years old at Winchester college, told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he was 'outraged' at the speech.

In it, Welby referenced a 14th century beheading, prompting laughter from some peers, and suggested "if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary" who had seen months of work "disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement".

Justin Welby says it was ‘clear’ he had to quit after Church of England abuse report

Justin Welby announced his resignation last month after the independent Makin review found John Smyth - one of the most prolific sexual abusers in the Church’s history - could have been brought to justice in 2013 had the Archbishop reported him to the police.

In the speech on Thursday, he said he was: “technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong, whether one is personally responsible or not, must require a head to roll.

Read more: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby says a 'head had to roll' in final House of Lords speech

Read more: 'Culture of fear and silence' stopped senior Church officials calling for Archbishop to resign, Bishop claims

"And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough,” he continued.

Mr Stibbe said the tone of the speech “should have been the minor key of a deep lament, but it was the major key of a very shallow jingle.”

He continued: “I think in any other organization he would have been shown the door. And I think that what should have been an immediate resignation, standing down from all duties has turned into a sort of happy retirement brought forward.”

Survivor of John Smyth's abuse reacts to Justin Welby's 'outrageous' comments

Mr Stibbe, who is now an author, said he and other survivors had been “calling for more heads to roll.”

“Other senior clergy who are described in the making review into John Smyth's abuses as having failed us as survivors failed us very badly indeed,” he said.

“They need to step down and step aside as well. So I think that the whole matter is not being taken yet as anything like, as seriously as it should.”

Mr Welby initially declined to resign when the report was published, saying he had "no idea or suspicion of" Smyth's abuse before 2013.

Over five decades between the 1970s until his death, Smyth is said to have subjected as many as 130 boys and young men in the UK and Africa to traumatic physical, sexual, psychological and spiritual attacks, permanently marking their lives.

A senior bishop also hit out at Welby after his speech, slamming his “tone” and accusing him of “making light” of the sexual abuse scandal.

Bishop of Newcastle Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, the only bishop to call publicly for Mr Welby's resignation in the days following the Makin Review's publication last month, said she was "deeply disturbed" by parts of the speech.

Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Justin Welby's farewell speech

She said: "I am deeply disturbed by the language of 'a head had to roll' used by the Archbishop of Canterbury in his speech in the House of Lords this afternoon.

"It was, in my view, unwise to say at the very least. To make light of serious matters of safeguarding failures in this way yet again treats victims and survivors of church abuse without proper respect or regard.

"I was disappointed too to see other Lords Spiritual laughing at the jokes that were being made. I have this afternoon had several messages from across my diocese expressing dismay at the Archbishop's speech and the response of the other Lords Spiritual (with the exception of the Bishop of London's response).

"I repeat my call for transparency, accountability and independence when it comes to safeguarding in the Church of England and that the publication of the Makin Review must be a watershed for the Church of England and how it deals with safeguarding and how it attends to unhealthy cultures in its midst".

Smyth, who was a lay reader and led Christian summer camps, died aged 75 in Cape Town in 2018 while under investigation by Hampshire Police, and was "never brought to justice for the abuse", the review published last week said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elon Musk carries his son X Æ A-Xii on his shoulders

Elon Musk gave £16m to group promoting Trump’s position on abortion

The Orlando Free Fall drop tower in Icon Park

Parents of boy who died in fall from park ride awarded £240m compensation

Kate is taking part in the Christmas carol service

Lady in red: Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey as beaming royal attends Christmas carol service

Police are putting together the assassin's movements

From cross-country trip to hostel stay: How New York assassin travelled and lay in wait before shooting health boss

boohoo Collective Launch Party.

Boohoo bosses' stalking claims investigated after surveillance tech found near offices

Tory peer Lord Rami Ranger who 'harassed and bullied' a female journalist has been stripped of his CBE following an order from King Charles.

Tory peer who 'harassed and bullied' journalist stripped of CBE after King orders it to be 'cancelled'

TikTok signage

TikTok facing ban in the US after losing court fight over links to China

Putin said during a meeting with Lukashenko that the Oreshnik ballistic missile (not pictured) could be fired from Belarus

Russia 'to fire its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles from Belarus next year', Putin claims in chilling warning

Nine of his victims were students at Lagan College and two were teenage Army cadets.

Former school welfare officer handed three-year sentence for sexually assaulting teen girls

Leanne McDonnell was accused of owning a banned dog (dog pictured is not the animal in question).

Stratford deadly dog attack victim named after being savaged by 'dangerous fighting dog'

Japanese singer and actress Miho Nakayama poses for photo during an interview in Osaka on February 4, 2016. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, 54-year-old Miho Nakayama was found dead at her home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

'I have been to hell and back': Heartbreaking final message as Japan’s ‘most beautiful woman’ found dead in bathtub

Calin Georgescu was due to face off against a pro-EU candidate on Sunday

Romania orders rerun of election first round won by far-right pro-Russia candidate after 'Kremlin interference'

Inquests into the deaths of the five people killed in the helicopter crash will begin next month.

Leicester stadium helicopter disaster inquest to start next month - six years after tragedy

Exclusive
The UK is 'heading for a recession', a top recruiter has warned

UK 'heading for recession' amid 'jobs car crash' sparked by national insurance hike, recruitment giant warns

The popular disco music group the Village People on the podium in Hollywood to get a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

YMCA 'has never been a gay anthem' claims Village People songwriter

Prince William is set to join Donald Trump in the reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral.

Prince William set to join Donald Trump in Notre Dame reopening

Latest News

See more Latest News

Calin Georgescu

Romania’s top court annuls presidential vote won by far-right candidate

Valdo Calocane

Valdo Calocane's Nottingham attack conviction prompts sentencing overhaul for 'diminished responsibility' killers
Lincolnshire becomes the fourth force to be placed under "enhanced monitoring" by the police inspectorate following Devon and Cornwall, Nottinghamshire and the Metropolitan Police.

Lincolnshire Police moved to 'special measures' over 'significant service failures'

Images have been released of the suspect wanted for the murder of Brian Thompson

Smirking assassin 'arrived in New York by bus' weeks before healthcare CEO's killing - as NYPD manhunt continues
Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

Four anti-ULEZ protesters guilty of harassing Sadiq Khan outside London mayor’s home

The Simorgh, or 'Phoenix', rocket blasts off

Iran says it conducted successful space launch in programme criticised by West

Mo Farah pictured last month

Mo Farah 'pursued for cash' by man whose name he was given when trafficked to the UK as a child
Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in apparent 'hit and run'

Man, 23, charged with murder after mother-of-one 'rammed off e-bike' in 4x4 'hit and run'

Hongchi Xiao was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the manslaughter of Danielle Carr-Gomm.

Alternative healer jailed after grandmother died at slapping therapy workshop

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales will deliver a message of love and empathy at her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey today.

'You were by my side': Princess Kate to celebrate love and empathy in Christmas carol service
Meghan Markle arrives at the Paley Honors Fall Gala on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle issues heartfelt festive message to Christmas carollers at charity concert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stay in the US

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan Markle have no plans to return to the UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News