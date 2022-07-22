Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

22 July 2022, 15:26

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder
Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder. Picture: West Yorkshire Police/Facebook

By Will Taylor

A mother has been found guilty of murdering her teenage son who she tortured in a campaign of horrific abuse.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died of an infection after suffering a number of rib fractures following attacks by his mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski.

The teenager was smacked with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with a needle by the vile pair.

Kalinowska, 35, was found guilty of murder on Friday, after a trial at Leeds Crown Court where she denied the charge. She sobbed as her guilty verdict was read out.

She was convicted alongside 38-year-old Latoszewski, who had also denied murder.

Kalinowska and Latoszewski, her long term boyfriend, were convicted of murder on Friday
Kalinowska and Latoszewski, her long term boyfriend, were convicted of murder on Friday. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Jurors heard how Sebastian was found unconscious after enduring serious injuries at home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, in August last year.

They were shown awful footage of him suffering attacks just hours before he died, with Latoszewski having set up a camera system in the house that captured it.

Sebastian Kalinowski died last August from complications arising from the multiple serious injuries he sustained at the hands of his mother, Agniewska Kalinowska, and her bodybuilder boyfriend Andresz Latoszewski, who was involved in martial arts.

Read more: Crime hits 20-year high but charges fall to record low, 'worrying' stats show

He endured weeks of "cruel and systematic assaults, ill treatment and neglect", the Crown Prosecution Service said. The boy had been in the UK for less than a year and was described by teachers as a model pupil who was meticulous, punctual and well-mannered.

They would insult and humiliate him, and Latoszewski insisted Sebastian called him "Mr" or "Sir". Latoszewski had tried to claim Sebastian either drowned in the bath, fell from a tree or got into a fight.

Sebastian Kalinowski died after suffering weeks of abuse
Sebastian Kalinowski died after suffering weeks of abuse. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Messages sent between the couple included a chilling request from Kalinowska for Latoszewski to "beat the **** out of the w****", and in another exchange Latoszewski told her "I do not torture him anymore… because he is not managing", to which Kalinowska replied with a thumbs up.

Two family members spoke about how "punishments" were given by the couple to Sebastian.

Kalinowska had tried to claim she was "petrified" when asked why she had not stopped the abuse.

Read more: Farmer who killed wife and hid body in septic tank screams 'no, no' as he gets life

She claimed Latoszewski had the idea to start punishing Sebastian, and that he set up an app to record her conversations through her phone.

She said he had lied about Sebastian when he told his school the boy was "naughty and lying" and that instead Sebastian was a good person and an "ordinary teenager".

"I failed as a mother. I should have died instead of him," she told the court previously.

Latoszewski will be sentenced at a later date
Latoszewski will be sentenced at a later date. Picture: Facebook

After being shown a clip of her kicking at Sebastian while Latoszewski hit him, she said her partner had "told me to do something… he said I was just standing there and as his mother I should have intervened".

She called her son "foul and disgusting names", which she claimed was because "those were the words Andrzej used to address me".

Senior Crown prosecutor Daniel Lee said after the verdicts: "Agniewska Kalinowska and Andresz Latoszewski were the two people Sebastian should have been able to trust the most in the world but instead of loving, protecting and caring for Sebastian, they subjected him to an utterly horrific and prolonged campaign of extreme physical and mental abuse.

"In short, they tortured him. After suffering many months of mental and physical torment, Sebastian died of the multiple injuries he sustained at their hands.

“Both defendants lied and offered cowardly and implausible explanations for the extent of Sebastian's injuries, and attempted to pass it off as 'appropriate discipline'.

"It is impossible to contemplate the agony and fear this young boy experienced, inflicted in his own home, by his supposed care-givers."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith was sentenced to 15 months

Ex-Irish soldier who fled to Syria jailed for 15 months for ISIS membership

Strikes have been called off at Heathrow over summer

BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Some social media activists have expressed anger after a girl scout group shared the story of a trans child

Girlguiding sparks trans row over interview with boy, seven, who lives as a girl

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Four new infringement procedures have been triggered by the European Commission

Brexit divorce bill could rise to £42.5 bn as EU launches fresh legal action

Jim Metcalfe slept on the sleeper train only to find it hadn't moved the next morning

Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

Boris supporters bid to keep him in No10

Boris supporters threaten to picket Tory hustings to demand he stay in No10

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail' says head of MI6

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail', says head of MI6

Harry and Meghan

Harry wins High Court challenge against Home Office over police protection

Sheila Seleoane, 58, was discovered in her flat 2 and a half years after she died

Woman lay dead in London flat for over two years after police said she was 'safe and well'

Passengers are furious at the hours-long queues building at the Port of Dover

Holidaymakers' fury at Dover's 'critical incident' as six-hour queues blamed on French

Elvis film star Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44

Elvis actor Shonka Dukureh dies aged 44 one month after big screen debut

Donald Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' of the Capitol riots

Trump poured 'gasoline on the fire' of the Capitol riots despite pleas from family to stop

Crime figures have reached a new high, but Home Office stats show charges are at a new low

Crime hits 20-year high but charges fall to record low, 'worrying' stats show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brazil Amazon

Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Koreas Information Blockade

South Korea to lift ban on North Korean TV and newspapers despite tensions
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked

Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

Japan Defence Paper

Japan warns of rising global tension in wake of Russia-China military ties
Mali Military Base Attack

Jihadi rebels attack key military base near Mali’s capital

Japan Fukushima TEPCO Ruling

Japan approves next step for Fukushima plant wastewater release
Germany Uniper

German government agrees on bailout for energy supplier

Pakistan K2 Women Climbers

Women climbers from Pakistan and Iran reach K2 summit

A video of President Donald Trump recording a statement on Jan. 7, 2021, is played, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol

January 6: Donald Trump spurned aides’ pleas to call off Capitol mob
A protester tries to speak with an army officer at the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

Ally of ousted PM named as Sri Lanka’s new leader as police clear protest site

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London