Kamala Harris surprises residents in Pennsylvania as she goes door-knocking in final bid to win votes

Kamala Harris went door-knocking in Pennsylvania on the night before the election. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Kamala Harris has gone door-knocking alongside campaign volunteers on the eve of the US election in a last-minute bid to win votes.

The Vice President surprised residents in Pennsylvania the day before the election as she urged them to get out and vote.

Ms Harris rallied with supporters in Allentown, Scranton and Pittsburgh, as well as swinging through Reading, where she stopped off at a Puerto Rican restaurant.

It came as she visited the swing state for her final rally late on Monday, appearing outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Greeting one woman on her doorstep, Ms Harris said: "It's the day before the election and I just wanted to come by and say I hope to earn your vote, and I wanted to just thank you for just giving us the time."

The woman responded: "Well, you got my vote already, because I’m going to be working the polls.

"My husband will be voting tomorrow but we're all supporters."

Took some time today to hear from voters in Pennsylvania and ask for their support.



Ms Harris was joined by an all-star line-up for her final rally.

She was joined by Oprah Winfrey, who led her to the speaker's lectern, as well as Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and Puerto Rican rapper Fat Joe.

"We finish as we started," Ms Harris said, "with optimism, with joy, knowing we the people have the power to shape our future and confront any challenge when we do it together."

She did not refer to Donald Trump by name at all at the event, only calling him "the other guy".

Mr Trump started the day in North Carolina and finished it in Michigan, but he spoke in Reading and Pittsburgh in between.

In his final rally, he accused Ms Harris of "destroying" the US and called her a "terrible vice president".

"Kamala, you're horrible at your job," he said.

"You don't know what you're doing. You're a low IQ individual."

He then referenced his time as host of The Apprentice, saying: "Kamala, you're fired! Get the hell out of here."