FCC regulator claims Kamala Harris surprise SNL appearance violates ‘equal time’ rule

4 November 2024, 02:14

Kamala Harris (R) and actress Maya Rudolph (L) on Saturday Night Live
By Josef Al Shemary

A senior FCC Commissioner said the Vice President’s appearance on the show violated the ‘equal time’ rule that governs political broadcasting.

Brendan Carr, the senior Republican on the Federal Communications Commission, said Kamala Harris’ surprise appearance on the show was a “clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC's Equal Time rule.”

The rule is designed to ensure that opposing candidates get the same or comparable air time.

Commissioner Carr wrote on X: “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biassed and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election.

“Unless the broadcaster offered Equal Time to other qualifying campaigns.”

On Saturday, the Democratic presidential hopeful appeared as the "mirror image" of herself alongside actress Maya Rudolph, who reprised her role impersonating the vice president, during the comedy sketch show's cold open.

The pair give each other a pep talk before resolving to "end the dram-ala" and "keep calm-ala and carry on-a-la".

Kamala Harris gives herself a pep talk on SNL
According to FCC guidelines, “equal opportunities generally means providing comparable time and placement to opposing candidates; it does not require a station to provide opposing candidates with programs identical to the initiating candidate.”

The Trump campaign claims it was not contacted or offered any time by Saturday Night Live or NBC, the network that airs the show.

It is worth noting that a network is not required to reach out to opposing candidates and offer them equal opportunities - candidates have to request time on the show themselves.

Lorne Michaels, SNL’s executive producer,  had said in the past that neither Harris nor Trump would make appearances on his show during this election cycle.“You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in September.

“You can’t have the main candidates without having all the candidates, and there are lots of minor candidates that are only on the ballot in, like, three states, and that becomes really complicated.”

The Trump campaign previously criticised Harris’s appearance, saying Harris “has nothing substantive to offer the American people

“So that's why she’s living out her warped fantasy cosplaying with her elitist friends on Saturday Night Leftists as her campaign spirals down the drain into obscurity”, spokesperson Steven Cheung said.

Trump also appeared on SNL in 2015, in the runup to his 2016 election win.

NBC issued a statement claiming they offered Harris free airtime within the meaning of the equal time rule.

Mr Carr, who was nominated by both Trump and Biden, claims NBC did not provide Republican candidate Trump with enough time to request airtime under the equal time rule.

He said: “Since SNL made a secret 180 only 50 hours or so before election day, their decision runs into the seven-day rule component of the Equal Time statute."

He continued: “NBC structured the SNL candidate appearance (just hours before an election) in a way that denies all other candidates their one week procedural right.”

In a statement, FCC spokesperson Jonathan Uriarte said the commission "has not made any determination regarding political programming rules, nor have we received a complaint from any interested parties.”

King Felipe

King of Spain heckled by angry mud-throwing crowds during visit to area impacted by fatal flash flooding
Forensic teams set up two tents at the scene in Cowgate

Man, 74, dies in 'tragic incident' in Edinburgh city centre after being struck by bus

Police Cordon, Exeter, Devon

Boy, 15, charged with murder following fatal stabbing of teenager

r

Chancellor Rachel Reeves admits she was wrong to say she wouldn't have to raise taxes before election
Protest to Defend the Winter Fuel Payment in London

Labour's biggest union backer bringing legal challenge against government over winter fuel payment cuts
Devon and Cornwall police

Teenager killed and six injured after cars collide in horror crash in Cornwall - with 18-year-old driver arrested
ib

'Devious, violent drug addict' who lied about identity jailed for killing 'much loved member of the community'
Mum-of-four Emma Smith sadly died in September after being diagnosed with cancer

Grieving family set up fundraiser after ‘unempathetic’ landlord evicts them following shock death of mum from cancer
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-EARLY VOTING

Key swing states to watch out for in the 2024 US Election – and why they matter

Kamala Harris (R) actress Maya Rudolph on Saturday Night Live

Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

