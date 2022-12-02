Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

2 December 2022, 08:04 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 08:15

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended
Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended. Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

Kanye West's Twitter account has been suspended after he violated the platform's policy against inciting violence by posting a picture of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Newly instated Twitter boss and tech-billionaire Elon Musk confirmed he had suspended the rapper’s account.

Kanye posted a series of erratic tweets which followed comments he made during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday where he praised Adolf Hitler.

Elon Musk texted Kanye to tell him the image wasn't acceptable on the platform
Elon Musk texted Kanye to tell him the image wasn't acceptable on the platform. Picture: Social Media

During the interview, with his face covered in a mask, West praised the Nazi leader.

Replying to one Twitter user, who asked him to "fix Kanye", Musk replied: "I tried my best.

"Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

Later, West reportedly posted a screenshot showing that he was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Truth Social - the social media platform created by former US president Donald Trump.

It comes as the parent company of alternative messaging platform Parler announced that the rapper would no longer be buying the platform.

It comes after it emerged Kanye will no longer purchase alternative messaging platform Parler.

His account was suspended for violating rules on incitement to violence
His account was suspended for violating rules on incitement to violence. Picture: Social Media

A statement from parent company Parlement Technologies said both parties had "mutually agreed" to terminate the intent of sale in mid-November.

Parler has styled itself as an unbiased platform and has become popular with those banned from Twitter, also hosting prominent American conservative voices.

The social network was removed from app services including Apple and Amazon for a period following the US Capitol attack because of concerns over its role in the violence.

"Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler," the company said in a statement shared online.

"This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.

"Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community."

It comes after West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, returned to rival social media platform Twitter since its takeover by Elon Musk.

The rapper continued to stoke further controversy online, with remarks made on Thursday during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

During the interview, with his face covered in a mask, West praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

His previous antisemitic remarks have resulted in the termination of lucrative partnerships, including with German sportswear brand Adidas.

