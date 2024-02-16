Exclusive

'I'm never going to give up on you': Kate Garraway's farewell to Derek Draper as he neared the end of his life

16 February 2024, 13:03

Kate Garraway speaks to Shelagh Fogarty about her husband Derek Draper's death

By Kit Heren

Kate Garraway told her husband Derek Draper that she would "never give up" on him as he neared the end of his life after a four-year battle with the effects of Covid-19.

Mr Draper died aged 56 in January after suffering a heart attack in December, with Kate holding his hand at his bedside. He contracted Covid early in the pandemic and spent over a year in hospital, but never fully recovered.

The Smooth Radio presenter also told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty in a wide-ranging interview of her efforts to prepare her teenage children Darcey and Billy for the death of their father, that being able to look after Mr Draper was a gift, and that improving caring would now be her life's work.

Kate said that her husband's heart attack had been a surprise, despite his health struggles, because he had previously been in better health.

"Just before the cardiac arrest, which led to him ultimately passing away, he was the best he's been," she said. "He was communicating better. He'd had a series of scans, which showed all sorts of things were improving."

Kate Garraway
Kate Garraway. Picture: LBC

Kate added that his heart attack was followed by "very grim prognoses". She said: "He became, effectively initially unconscious... We knew that he could hear, but we weren't sure whether he was going to be able to recover.

"And would he be able to open his eyes? Was that going to happen? Was he going to be able to get movement?"

She said that she and her children had received similarly bad news from doctors about Mr Draper in the past, and he had managed to recover.

"So I think we'd gotten to the point of kind of saddling up for another. 'Okay, okay, what needs to be done? How do we tackle this?'

"And then the weeks went on, and [the doctors] said, 'Look, we don't think he's going to live much longer, I'm afraid.'"

Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper. Picture: Shutterstock

After looking at the scans, Kate said she realised that her husband's health was in a very bad state.

She said that she "had to think about how to prepare the children... I didn't want them to feel that if this were going to be their last moments with their dad, that they were still in the zone of 'Come on dad, we believe in you'.

"There might be things that they wanted to say that wouldn't be said, if you're trying to stay in a positive frame of mind to keep people going. And so I just said to them: 'Look, he's very, very unstable. The doctors say that he might not wake up'."

She asked her children if they had any questions, and her daughter Darcey asked her how she was. "She's so lovely, because it showed that she'd sort of, on some level, taken it in."

Kate said that the family then had "some very precious, albeit incredibly difficult" time together.

Kate Garraway with Shelagh Fogarty
Kate Garraway with Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: LBC

"We thought it would be days, but it was weeks of being with him by the bedside, thinking, and we had lots of conversations".

She added: "We had Christmas. So they read our Christmas cards to him that they'd written to him, that others had written to him and and so it was actually became quite a special sort of calm time, actually, in a strange way."

The whole family had individual farewell conversations with Mr Draper. Kate told Shelagh: "I said to him, you know, I'm never going to give up. So we're here. It's your decision.

"But also... I just wanted him to know that I wasn't giving up because I thought if you are trapped - as they believed he was inside a body that was very damaged, and failing - I didn't want him to think that we were departing him, you know, that we were giving up."

Kate said her experience of caring for Mr Draper had shown her "how incredibly professional carers are".

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway pose for a photo after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity last June
Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway pose for a photo after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity last June. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I certainly know how much support is required for everybody in the position of caring. I don't have any quick fix answers, but I think it's probably going to be my life's work to work on it.

"And I thought about that because... I'd sort of give my eye teeth to still be a carer now."

Kate added: "Someone said 'Well just put all that chapter behind you, and try to begin a new life', and I was like, 'No, because if there's anything good to be taken from it, it's to champion that cause'.

"Because we are all going to need care, we're all going to need someone to love us in our final hours, or in our hours where we just need it for a period."

Kate said that she thought of caring as "an act of love".

She told Shelagh: "We talk about it, don't we, with non-medical caring terms [like] 'He drives me mad sometimes, but he always remembers my cup of tea in the morning', or 'she always does this for me', or 'he always does that for me'.

"And to me caring is just an extension of that. It's just that it's hidden. And it happens in the space of people's homes, in their bedrooms, in their quiet moments, in their vulnerable moments."

She added that caring for her husband had been "a massive, massive gift as well. I mean, we wouldn't have had the wonderful times we've had, and the special moments we've had".

Kate said that the way Mr Draper had tackled his ill health had been inspiring for their children.

She said: "I think what's been very interesting is the way he's behaved. And the way he's tackled his challenges has also been really inspiring for them. And they've been incredible for him and to him.

"But also, I think actually watching their dad vulnerable, whereas before he was 6ft 2, he was big, he was loud, having him... reduced physically and not loud, and vulnerable, has been rather lovely too."

Mr Draper, from Chorley, Lancashire, became ill with coronavirus early in the pandemic, and his condition deteriorated so badly he was put in an induced coma.

He spent 13 months in hospital recovering - Britain's longest case of Covid - before finally being discharged in 2021. Kate thanked all of the medical staff who had helped him during his health battle.

Kate will be returning to LBC’s sister station Smooth Radio on Monday from 10am to present her weekday show.

Prince Harry has revealed he's considered becoming a US citizen

Prince Harry reveals he has considered becoming a US citizen and loves 'every single day' of his California life

Alexei Navalny

Vladimir Putin’s staunchest critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian prison

Migrants 'found in the back of freezer lorry' as paramedics rush to treat people at Newhaven ferry port

Putin has been blamed for the death of Navalny

'Murdered by Putin': Kremlin arch-enemy Alexei Navalny dies after going for a walk in freezing Russian prison

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Owner of life-size Captain Tom statue open to offers after failing to sell it for £29,000

Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect's rape trial in Germany is adjourned

Greece Same Sex Marriage

Greece legalises same-sex civil marriage

Rishi Sunak (l) puts on a brave face to the Tories by-election defeats on a visit to Harlow. New Kingswood MP Damien Egan (top r) and Wellingborough MP Gem Kitchen (bottom r)

Rishi Sunak begs frustrated Tories 'not to put Starmer in power' after party suffers double by-election disaster

Israeli helicopter

Five patients die as oxygen cut off during Israeli raid on hospital

Protesting Indian farmers

Thousands of farmers on the march in protest over minimum food prices

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony and inset, recovering after his Novichok poisoning

Putin's arch enemy and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies after 'going for walk' in prison

Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with King Charles

'I love my family': Prince Harry says he was 'grateful' to fly to UK to spend time with Charles after cancer diagnosis

Here's a timeline of events around Madeleine's disappearance.

What happened to Madeleine McCann? Timeline of events and developments in the 16 years since her abduction

Paul Currie wants audience members to come forward with their version of events

Comedian Paul Currie breaks silence over 'antisemitism' claims after gig as he pleads for witnesses to come forward

Darren Webster (l) and Ron Meulenkamp (r)

Darts hit by farting allegations: Star accused rival of 'stinking the stage out' in incredible post-match rant

Hunter Biden

FBI informant charged with making up bribery plot linked to Biden's son

Denali Brehmer

Woman sentenced to 99 years for her role in murder of disabled friend

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine to sign security deals with Germany and France

Paul McCartney

Get Back: Paul McCartney reunited with bass he played on string of Beatles hits, 52 years after it was stolen
Christian Brueckner

Madeleine McCann suspect on trial in Germany accused of rape

Christian Brückner appeared in court in the northern city of Braunschweig, facing three allegations of rape and two of sexual abuse

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner seen for first time in four years as he faces rape charges in German court
New Labour MPs Damien Egan and Gen Kitchen

'They are not very good results': Tory chairman admits after double by-election drubbings as MPs call for tax cuts
Imogen Boorman

Ex-Coronation Street star 'put on sex offenders list after drunkenly stripping naked on pub bar and terrorising customers'
Donald Trump

Verdict expected in fraud trial which could see Trump fined millions of dollars

The officer's wife Melissa Delaney was killed in the crash.

Heartbreak as officer on the way to the scene of a fatal crash discovers his wife is among the victims
Harry will speak to Will Reeve in a new interview for Good Morning America

Prince Harry to talk about 'his life with Meghan' and King Charles' cancer diagnosis in new interview

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Prince Harry attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event

Prince Harry tries his hand at skeleton bobsled as 'impressed' Meghan watches on while he whizzes around track
Defiant Meghan and Harry have hit back.

'We won't be broken': Prince Harry and Meghan hit back at 'make or break' claims amid criticism over Sussex rebrand
The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan's children 'given Sussex name' in bid to 'unify' family as couple's new website launched

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran's hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

