'Addiction is not a choice': Princess Kate urges public to change attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs

29 November 2024, 00:07

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust
Kate has highlighted how every addict is a "human being, with a story of their own" . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Princess of Wales has urged the public to change its attitude towards those dependent on drink or drugs - saying "addiction is not a choice".

Kate highlighted how every addict is a "human being, with a story of their own" and "it is not our place to judge or criticise" in a written message to mark Addiction Awareness Week.

In a bid to tackle the stigma associated with the issue, she called on everyone to support charities helping addicts and their families by changing the "way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction".

And by listening or providing a shoulder for someone to cry on the "misunderstandings" faced by many can be broken down.

LThe Princess of Wales, Patron of The Forward Trust
Kate has highlighted how addiction is not a choice. Picture: Alamy

Kate is patron of the Forward Trust, an addiction charity, and her involvement in the awareness week comes a few months after the princess announced she was returning to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment.

She has made a few official appearances, joining senior members of the royal family for the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph and travelling with the Prince of Wales to Merseyside to meet the bereaved families of the Southport stabbings.

Kate said in her message: "Everyone suffering from addiction is another human being, with a story of their own, which many of us don't understand or see.

"It is not our place to judge or criticise, we must take the time to sit by someone's side, learning the values of love and empathy.

"Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face.

The Princess Of Wales Visits HMP High Down With The Forward Trust
Kate is patron of the Forward Trust, an addiction charity. Picture: Getty

"Addiction is not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us.

"By acting with humility and compassion we can all make a difference and support those who are suffering.

"Many charities up and down the country are guiding individuals and families through the toughest of times.

"But they cannot do it alone. It is up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction.

"Because recovery is possible."

The Forward Trust works with other organisations to stage the awareness week which begins on Saturday and this year has the theme "addiction affects everyone but recovery is possible".

Kate regularly contributes to the annual event by issuing a message or taking part in an associated event, and last year before her cancer treatment visited HMP High Down prison in Surrey, to learn how inmates and their families were being supported through addiction by the trust.

