Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’

12 March 2024, 17:58

Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service. Picture: Social Media/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Royals are "rallying around" Kate after a row erupted over the release of a self-edited Mother's Day photo, with one insider saying it was something "99 per cent of us do".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kensington Palace insider played down the enormity of the Princess of Wales' blunder, saying it was a "bump in the road, not an earthquake".

Kate apologised after a number of picture agencies pulled down the photo following claims it had been manipulated. The Princess of Wales said she often engaged in picture editing and apologised for the confusion.

It comes after it emerged that the Prince of Wales took Kate's Mother's Day photograph in a 40-minute window before she edited it twice to "make it the best it can be."

Prince William took the picture of his smiling family on a £2,900 Canon camera before Kate made the edits ahead of Sunday's public release.

Aides had spent weeks planning the Instagram release for Mother's Day in a bid to put a stop to the vicious social media speculation about the Princesses health. Comments that have been posted since her surgery in January have deeply upset and angered the couple.

Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture
Kate's controversial Mother's Day picture. Picture: Instagram

Read More: ‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess

Read More: Kate wanted to ‘come clean immediately’ over Mother’s Day photo edit as she thought ‘honesty was best policy’

Read More: Kate left ‘very sad’ by Mother’s Day photo row and only edited picture as she ‘wanted it to be perfect’

But the plan backfired after six of the world's top picture agencies including the Press Association and Reuters pulled the photo from their wires and libraries amid concern that the "source has manipulated the image".

This prompted Kate to take to X -formerly Twitter - to admit she "edited" the image and apologise for "any confusion" the image caused.

Kate is said to have felt that honesty was "the best policy" and wanted to "own up" to the Photoshop blunder.

Insiders told The Times that the Princess felt "awful" about the picture and had been trying to make it the "best it could be", adding that she was "thinking of her own children when editing the picture, hoping that they looked good for their own sakes".

Kate's apology for the Mother's Day picture
Kate's apology for the Mother's Day picture. Picture: Social media

Read More: Prince William makes solo appearance at climate event hours after Kate apologised amid 'Photoshop' row

Read More: The insistence that we see Kate is tantamount to stalking, writes Shelagh Fogarty

Royal sources said the princess had made "minor adjustments" to the picture, which she and her husband had hoped would be a lovely "informal shot to mark Mother's Day.

The source added: "This was an amateur, family photograph taken by the Princess of Wales. Their Royal Highnesses wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day.

"The Princess made minor adjustments as she shared in her statement on social media, the Wales family spent Mother's Day together and had a wonderful day."

Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the unedited photograph of Kate and her children, which in itself sparked further debate.

Palace aides did not spot any signs of Photoshop but it's not believed the edits were made aware to the princess' team before it became public.

(left-right) Princess Royal, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service
(left-right) Princess Royal, Queen Camilla and the Prince of Wales attending the annual Commonwealth Day Service. Picture: Alamy

One red flag might have been the fact the beaming family portrait was shot in such a short time on Friday. The busy schedules of the Wales family meant the picture had to be taken while everyone was back at home and it would have been some feat for William to take such a captivating photo with all the members of the family simultaneously roaring with laughter..

A plan was put in place to release the photo and a message from Kate herself at 9am on Sunday - but what quickly ensued was 24 hours of intense scrutiny as the Palace faced questions from all angles over why the family photo appeared to be digitally manipulated.

The row overshadowed yesterday's Coronation Day service at Westminster Abbey, which was being led by Queen Camilla for the first time, accompanied by Prince William, in the King's absence as he undergoes cancer treatment.

His Majesty recorded a video message for the first time instead.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sunak said the comments were 'racist and wrong'

Tory donor's comments about Diane Abbott were ‘racist and wrong’, Rishi Sunak says

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London

Beyonce’s new album will be called Act II: Cowboy Carter

Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

Pentagon to give Ukraine 300 million dollars worth of weapons

Ladies Day, Cheltenham Festival in 2015

Cheltenham rebrands famous Ladies Day as 'Style Wednesday' and will hand out fashion awards for men and women

Interpol chief Jurgen Stock has warned of new wave of criminal gangs using the dark web

End of the bank robber? Interpol chief says criminals attack online and form gangs through dark web 'Yellow Pages'

Marco Sacco, 59, who runs the Piccolo Lago di Verbania restaurant near Lake Maggiore, served up a borage risotto topped with the raw clams to guests at a wedding in 2021

Michelin-starred chef jailed for serving raw norovirus-infected clams to wedding guests, causing diarrhea and vomiting

Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and beloved charity

Paul O'Grady's £15.5m will reveals star left huge sums to pets and treasured animal charities

Breaking
Kemi Badenoch has become the first government minister to label reported comments made by the Conservative Party's biggest donor as 'racist'

Kemi Badenoch labels Tory donor's comments ‘racist’ as Tory MP calls on Sunak to ‘stand up for Dianne’

Tavistock Centre (l) and Dr Hilary Cass (r)

Children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers after landmark NHS ruling

Pakistan Building Collapse

Building collapses in central Pakistan killing at least nine people

Andrew Tate, 37, and brother Tristan, 35, detained in Romania

Andrew Tate and his brother to be extradited to UK to face rape and human trafficking allegations

Migration Spain Canary Islands

At least seven dead and 38 rescued from migrant boat near Spain’s Canary Islands

Members of the anti-Kremlin Russian group Siberian Battalion take part in a military training exercise outside Kyiv, October 24

Russian paramilitary groups loyal to Ukraine launch cross-border attacks inside Russian territory

Rescuers set off in the search for missing skier (main). People attend ceremony near where the five skiers were found (top r). Jean-Vincent Moix and David Moix (bottom r)

'Miracle' of the Alps? Hopes missing sixth skier could still be alive after five others froze to death during storm

Germany Armed Forces

German military has ‘too little of everything’ warns armed forces commissioner

Ill fortune? The fates of Euromillions winners revealed as £148m jackpot winner 'kicks out husband' after spending spree

Ill fortune? The fates of EuroMillions winners revealed as £148m jackpot winner 'kicks out husband' after spending spree

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aid packages are seen at left, on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, centre front, as it prepares to ferry 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, at the p

Aid ship sets sail from Cyprus to Gaza as thousands face starvation

Zaniar Matapour as his trial begins in Oslo courthouse on Tuesday, March 12 (Lise Aserud/AP)

Trial begins of man accused of deadly LGBTQ+ festival shooting in Norway

35 bodies have been recovered from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors

Police recover 35 bodies and seize 'human ashes' amid probe into Hull funeral firm - as more than 1,000 call hotline
Biden Classified Documents

Special counsel gives evidence on Biden classified documents case

The Science Secretary agreed to pay an academic £15,000 in taxpayer money

Michelle Donelan apologises after false Hamas claims cost taxpayer £15,000

Space Station Crew Return

Four astronauts from four countries return to Earth after six months in orbit

An e-fit image has been released of a suspect in a rape investigation

E-fit released after 17-year-old boy raped in public toilet

Russia Ukraine Vatican

Vatican diplomats seek to defuse anger over Pope’s Ukraine ‘white flag’ comments

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess
A scene from the documentary shows a vicar being harassed at church

Mob hurls abuse at vicar and chase worshippers after conspiracy theories of baby-eating satanic cult spread online

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Kate's Mother's Day picture taken in 40 minute family window and edited twice 'so her children looked good'
The Princess of Wales wanted to come clean 'immediately' about the mistake.

Kate wanted to ‘come clean immediately’ over Mother’s Day photo edit as she thought ‘honesty was best policy’
The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate left ‘very sad’ by Mother’s Day photo row and only edited picture as she ‘wanted it to be perfect’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit