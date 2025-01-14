'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit

14 January 2025, 17:41 | Updated: 14 January 2025, 17:44

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London
The Princess of Wales says "it's a relief to now be in remission" from cancer during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The Princess of Wales says "it's a relief to now be in remission" from cancer during a surprise visit to the hospital in London where she underwent treatment.

Kate thanked staff at the Royal Marsden Hospital for her "exceptional" care.

She also spoke with patients , as it was announced she will be the joint royal patron there, alongside her husband, Prince William.

The princess was also said to want to show her support to those currently going through cancer treatment, and met patients receiving care at the hospital in central London on Tuesday.

The official engagement, Kate's first of 2025, coincided with the announcement that the princess has become joint royal patron of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, joining the Prince of Wales in the role.

The patronage was once held by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate thanked staff for her care
Princess Kate thanked staff for their care. Picture: Alamy

A message on social media, signed 'C', said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.

"We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.

Britain's Princess Kate
She told several patients it was so important to keep "doing the things that give you joy". Picture: Alamy

"In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

Princess Kate talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital
Princess Kate talks with Katherine Field during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital. Picture: Alamy

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy to preserve her hair, the Princess of Wales gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the "port" mechanism to deliver the medicine.

"I got so attached to it," the princess said, joking that she had hesitated when finally told "you can have it taken out" now.

She is not thought to have used a cold cap herself.

Princess Kate, left, talks with Rebecca Mendelhson
Princess Kate talks with patient Rebecca Mendelhson. Picture: Alamy

Hearing about one man's diagnosis, the Princess of Wales said: "The body is amazing at telling us 'you need to take time out'."

Asked how she was feeling, Kate replied that she was doing well, but recalled the cycle of treatment saying "sometimes you feel relatively well, and then you have another one.

"Sometimes from the outside we all think you've finished treatment and you go back to things. But it's hard to get back to normal."

She told several patients it was so important to keep "doing the things that give you joy".

"It makes you appreciate all the small things in life that you take for granted," she said of a cancer diagnosis.

The Princess also spoke to doctors and nurses involved in care and research, as well as pilot projects at the Marsden to improve holistic care.

Speaking of receiving a diagnosis, she said: "It's the uncertainty of that initial diagnosis. It's such a wealth of information. Understanding the diagnosis, it's a massive amount of information to take on as a patient. Having that continuity, in the clinical setting and outside in the home setting, is so important."

Of the wider impact of treatment on patients, the princess added: "You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge. The words totally disappear. And understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment but actually there are more long term side effects."

