'If you're reading this it means I've died': Cancer sufferer's final message as she leaves behind husband and two children

Kate Rackham. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A mother-of-two shared a heartbreaking final message from beyond the grave after she died of cancer, having openly shared her struggles with the disease.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Rackham, a teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, spoke openly online about her treatment, and what it was like to live with the disease.

A message appeared on her Twitter account announcing that she had died and thanking her 23,000 followers for their support.

The message read: "If you're reading this, it means I have died. But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.

"I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more.

If you’re reading this, it means I have died. But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to. I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more. You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you ❤️ — Teacher with Cancer (@kate_rackham) June 13, 2024

"You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you."

Ms Rackham's message was met with an outpouring of praise.

Katie Nuttall, whose daughter Laura died of brain cancer aged 23, said she was "heartbroken that we've lost this truly incredible woman."

She added: "Kate really knew how to live, she wanted to come up Pendle but wouldn't wait for better weather because she knew better than anyone the value of a single day.

"We nearly got blown off but it was brilliant, so glad we met."

Thank you so much for your lovely messages. Quick update… pic.twitter.com/uBTKLNg5GW — Teacher with Cancer (@kate_rackham) June 7, 2024

Ms Rackham said earlier of the difficulties of hair loss when undergoing cancer treatment.

"It's really hard losing your hair," she told the BBC. "It's not just losing your hair, it's losing your eyelashes and eyebrows as well.

"That's the difference between looking like you are rocking a bald head and looking like you are on chemotherapy."

Kate Rackham. Picture: Twitter

She had also recently apologised for not posting any updates for some time after being told "there is nothing more we can do".

Ms Rackham added: "I needed a bit of time. I'm now home, where I want to be.

"With Mark [her husband] and the girls. Surrounded by love, family and friends.

"Everyone is rallying around and I have so much support. Despite everything I feel blessed."