'If you're reading this it means I've died': Cancer sufferer's final message as she leaves behind husband and two children

14 June 2024, 05:44

Kate Rackham
Kate Rackham. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

A mother-of-two shared a heartbreaking final message from beyond the grave after she died of cancer, having openly shared her struggles with the disease.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Rackham, a teacher who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 39, spoke openly online about her treatment, and what it was like to live with the disease.

A message appeared on her Twitter account announcing that she had died and thanking her 23,000 followers for their support.

The message read: "If you're reading this, it means I have died. But do not cry for me. I have lived my life on my own terms, the way I have wanted to.

"I joined X because I needed an outlet, what I got was so much more.

Read more: Over 380,000 cancer patients have faced delays since 2015, as NHS last met treatment time target over 8 years ago

Read more: Cancer rates for under-50s rise twice as fast as in elderly Brits - as experts blamed ultra-processed food

"You made me feel validated in my feelings and much less alone. Thank you."

Ms Rackham's message was met with an outpouring of praise.

Katie Nuttall, whose daughter Laura died of brain cancer aged 23, said she was "heartbroken that we've lost this truly incredible woman."

She added: "Kate really knew how to live, she wanted to come up Pendle but wouldn't wait for better weather because she knew better than anyone the value of a single day.

"We nearly got blown off but it was brilliant, so glad we met."

Ms Rackham said earlier of the difficulties of hair loss when undergoing cancer treatment.

"It's really hard losing your hair," she told the BBC. "It's not just losing your hair, it's losing your eyelashes and eyebrows as well.

"That's the difference between looking like you are rocking a bald head and looking like you are on chemotherapy."

Kate Rackham
Kate Rackham. Picture: Twitter

She had also recently apologised for not posting any updates for some time after being told "there is nothing more we can do".

Ms Rackham added: "I needed a bit of time. I'm now home, where I want to be.

"With Mark [her husband] and the girls. Surrounded by love, family and friends.

"Everyone is rallying around and I have so much support. Despite everything I feel blessed."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tony Bennett

Tony Bennett’s daughters sue their brother over handling of late singer’s assets

United Nations Yemen

UN and aid groups urge release of 17 staffers held by Yemen’s rebels

Tom Weatherall is still searching for his treasured medals which went missing in France

Renewed plea for missing medals lost in France as RAF veteran gifted with set of replicas

File photo dated 24/04/24 of Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych. Issue date: Tuesday June 4, 2024.

Horses that ran through streets of London covered in blood given roles in Trooping the Colour event following recovery

The new poll is a fresh blow for Rishi Sunak

Fresh blow for Rishi Sunak as Reform UK overtake Conservative Party in shock new poll

Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clashed throughout the debate

Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt clash in heated seven-way debate with Nigel Farage dubbed 'Labour enabler'

Vehicles pass the Tesla gigafactory in Austin, Texas

Tesla shareholders vote to restore Elon Musk’s pay package

People arriving to take exams were met with pro-Palestine protesters

Oxford University cancels exams as pro-Palestine protesters storm campus

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, shake hands after signing a security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 in Savelletri, Italy

US President Joe Biden and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky sign security deal

Americans Begin Traveling Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday

Liquid restrictions in cabin bags sparks chaos as travellers and airports struggle to keep up with rules

G7 leaders at the summit in southern Italy

G7 summit opens with deal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

The seven-way election debate will go ahead on Thursday evening.

General Election multi-party debate as it happened: Seven parties go head-to-head in election grilling

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the National Republican Senatorial Committee in Washington

Donald Trump returns to Capitol Hill and whips up Republican legislators

US President Joe Biden participates in a working session with world leaders during a G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia, Italy

Biden says no Gaza ceasefire deal soon, as mediators work to bridge gaps

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a newborn baby girl

Woman, 57, arrested on suspicion of murder over death of newborn girl more than 40 years ago

A bomb disposal squad was wsent out to Jeremy Quin's house

Bomb disposal squad sent out to office of Conservative politician after suspicious package found

Latest News

See more Latest News

Starmer has slammed the "botched deal" procured by former PM Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson inflicted 'botched' deal on nation, says Keir Starmer who promises to negotiate better Brexit deal with EU
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich waves and smiles as he stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia, on April 23 2024

US reporter Evan Gershkovich, held in Russia on espionage charges, to face trial

This image provided by Tamatha Bibbo, principal of the Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts, shows 23 sets of twins who graduated from Pollard Middle School

Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from single Massachusetts middle school

Elephant Bubi kicks the ball towards the goal in Starkenberg, Germany

Bubi the elephant predicts Germany to win Euro 2024 opener against Scotland

Keir Starmer has called on the Europe to look again at new passport rules being introduced for EU travel.

Keir Starmer calls on Europe to look again at new passport rules being introduced for EU travel
Russia’s Kazan nuclear-powered submarine arrives at the port of Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday

US submarine pulls into Guantanamo Bay day after Russian warships arrive in Cuba

Wayne Lineker has shared an update with fans

Wayne Lineker says he's 'doing ok' after being knocked out by single punch after protecting woman from being harassed
The 'Happy Days' actor shared a grinning selfie with Dublin Fire Brigade

Happy Days for The Fonz: Henry Winkler thanks firefighters after blaze at Dublin hotel

Rishi Sunak with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Rishi Sunak receives warm welcome at G7 summit as he reunites with Italian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks past various international flags on arrival at the G7 in Borgo Egnazia, Italy

How will move to lend Ukraine billions backed by Russia’s frozen assets work?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew has a 'secret weapon' amid his ongoing Royal Lodge row with King Charles.

Prince Andrew may deploy ‘secret weapon’ amid ongoing standoff over Royal Lodge home with King Charles
Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit