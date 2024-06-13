Over 380,000 cancer patients have faced delays since 2015, as NHS last met treatment time target over 8 years ago

13 June 2024, 07:00

A patient being treated for prostate cancer on the NHS
A patient being treated for prostate cancer on the NHS. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Over 380,000 cancer patients in the UK have faced delays to their treatment since 2015.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cancer Research looked at the figures for how many people were not treated within 62 days of being given an urgent cancer referral.

The study found that the last time the NHS met its key target of treating 85% of suspected cancer patients within 62 days was in December 2015. In March this year, the figure was just under 69%.

Meanwhile the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) said that delays to cancer treatment were becoming "routine" and pointed to a "staggering" lack of qualified specialists.

Cancer Research also said there were too few staff and a lack of diagnostic equipment.

Read more: Cancer rates for under-50s rise twice as fast as in elderly Brits - as experts blamed ultra-processed food

Read more: ‘Landmark moment’ for cancer patients as thousands to receive personalised vaccines in NHS trial

Wes Streeting responds candidly about whether he would personally use private healthcare.

Chief executive of Cancer Research UK Michelle Mitchell said: "Each of these numbers is a friend, family member, and loved one who is facing unbearably long waits for their treatment to begin, causing stress and anxiety.

"The General Election must be a turning point for cancer. Nearly one in two people will get cancer in their lifetime and it affects every family in every community.

"Any incoming UK government must make tackling cancer waits a top priority, and pledge to meet all cancer waiting time targets by the end of the next parliament.

"To do this, all political parties should commit to a long-term, fully funded strategy to back cancer research across the UK and improve and reform cancer services in England, in order to provide our health service with much needed equipment and staff.

"Without this, cancer patients will not receive the level of care that they deserve."

King named Cancer Research UK patron as he resumes public-facing duties

The RCR said demand "vastly outstrips" the capacity of the cancer workforce.

Amid the data, the typical age of consultants leaving the workforce has fallen, from 57 in 2021 to 54 in 2023. The RCR said one third of consultants leaving the workforce are under 45.

RCR president Dr Katharine Halliday said: "Today's reports reveal a stark reality: the crisis in the radiology and oncology workforce is jeopardising patients' health.

"Despite our dedication to providing the best possible care, severe workforce shortages are significantly hindering our efforts.

"We simply do not have enough doctors to manage the increasing number of patients safely, and this problem will only worsen as demand continues to rise and more doctors leave the NHS...

Carol Vorderman brought to tears by caller's cancer story

"Action from the new government is essential. Time is critical. Doctors are working under extreme stress and are deeply concerned for their patients.

"We urge the new government to heed the advice of doctors and implement a forward-thinking strategy to recruit, train, and retain staff."

Mairaid McMahon, policy manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "The latest census from the Royal College of Radiologists once again highlights the significant shortages that remain within the cancer workforce.

"These shortages impact negatively on patient care, cause delays to diagnosis and treatment, and could potentially to lead to worsening outcomes for people with cancer."

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Every day counts in the battle against cancer. But far too many patients are still waiting too long to start treatment after being diagnosed and cancer delays have soared to the worst levels on record.

"That's why the Liberal Democrats would introduce a legal guarantee for all cancer patients to start treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral."

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Cancer survival rates continue to improve in the UK, with the disease being diagnosed at an earlier stage more often. But we know there is more to do.

"We have a clear plan to take bold action which is why we have opened 160 community diagnostic centres around the country which are delivering millions of scans, tests and checks and have committed to building 50 more sites, speeding up results to start treatment more quickly.

"We are also delivering record numbers of doctors and nurses through our long-term NHS workforce plan to ensure we have the workforce we need to diagnose, treat and cure patients with cancer now and in the future."

An NHS England spokesperson said that it is "vital" for people to come forward if they are concerned about cancer symptoms, adding: "The NHS is seeing and treating record numbers of people for cancer, with 30% more people being treated last year than in 2015/16 and almost three million people receiving potentially lifesaving cancer checks in the last 12 months."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Farage says he’d lead a 'centre-right' party to could stand against Labour… as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning the Tories socialist democrat party

Farage would lead a 'centre-right' opposition to Labour, as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning Tories into socialist democrats
Nigel Farage in a heated on-air exchange on LBC this morning

'This is how ordinary people speak': Farage defends Reform UK candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed

Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in comments in 2017

Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations

'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations

Exclusive
Nigel Farage said he would not surrender to the 'mob'

'I'm not going to surrender to the mob': Farage blames ‘angry left’ and social media after milkshake attacks

Live
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during LBC's, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show at Global in Leicester Square, London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Thursday June 13, 2024.

General Election LIVE: Farage defends Reform candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed, Labour set to launch manifesto
Wayne Lineker has broken his silence after the attack

Wayne Lineker, 62, breaks silence with birthday message to son after being knocked out by single punch in Ibiza brawl

Musk SpaceX Lawsuit

Fired SpaceX employees sue company for wrongfully firing critics of Elon Musk

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson has appeared in court accused of rape

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer accused of filming himself raping women while they slept

Argentina Congress

Senators approve president’s bills after violent protests in Argentina

Jonathan Collins and Neil Moon

Mystery as two pest control workers found dead with frozen faces and hands in crawl space of chicken factory

Both teacher have now resigned

Two teachers resign after ‘offering foursome' and sharing lingerie pics with student on school trip

Labour has pledged to be the party of 'wealth creation'

Labour Party promises 'wealth creation' will be 'number one priority' in election manifesto

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer took part in a debate on Wednesday evening

Keir Starmer won leaders debate despite being likened to 'political robot' as Rishi Sunak grilled on 'broken promises'

Joe Biden shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky at a table with their nations' flags in the background

Biden and Zelensky to sign security agreement between US and Ukraine at summit

The ongoing General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, a fresh poll has revealed

General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, poll reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A black bear sitting on a hammock in a garden

Young bear spotted relaxing on hammock in Vermont garden

Emergency workers in Ukraine clear the rubble as they search for victims after a Russian missile hit Kryvyi Rih

Nine killed in Russian aerial attacks on Zelensky’s hometown ahead of G7 summit

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in front of the American flag

Federal Reserve sees progress on inflation but signals just one rate cut in 2024

Antony Blinken speaks before a crowd bearing US flags

Some of Hamas’ proposed changes to ceasefire plan workable, some not – Blinken

Andrea Jenkyns should have stood for Reform, Sir Charles Walker has said.

Andrea Jenkyns should have stood for Reform, says ex-Tory MP after she put Nigel Farage on campaign leaflet
The leaders' debate will air from 7pm.

Battle for Number 10: Sunak and Starmer face off in leaders’ debate

Organ donor Orville Allen hugging his great-grandson

‘He was giving one more gift’: Man, 98, believed to be oldest US organ donor

Zack Polanski said he apologised the day after an article about the hypnotherapy sessions came out

Deputy Green Party Leader admits to performing hypnotherapy to 'enlarge' women's breasts in the past
A close-up of Elon Musk wearing a shirt and jacket

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro.

Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit