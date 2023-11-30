Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel together with Prince William of Wales and Princess Catherine of Wales during Thursday's visit to Windsor Castle. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT/Code 10430 Credit: TT News Agency/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the future Queen of Sweden and her husband to Windsor Castle this morning - amid the ongoing Omid Scobie race row.

William and Kate posed with Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Crown Prince Daniel ahead of attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London this evening.

The British Royals greeted their fellow future monarch and consort with hugs and kisses in the white drawing room of Windsor Castle.

Greeting the Crown Prince and Princess, the Princess of Wales wore an elegant £1,350 Bespoke Emilia Wickstead green dress.

Sweden's future monarch, meanwhile, wore a red jacket. Both William and the Crown Prince wore suits.

Warmly greeting the fellow Royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales showed no hint of turmoil amid the race row surrounding the publication of Omid Scobie'e book Endgame - which, in the Dutch edition, names the two royals who allegedly made remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin colour.

But away from the turmoil, the Royals appeared relaxed as William greeted his fourth cousin once removed.

William and the Swedish Crown Princess, Victoria, are descended from Queen Victoria - William's four-times great-grandmother.

During their visit, Victoria and Daniel have already been pulling pints in British traditional English pubs and touring a military base in East Anglia. They also attended a gala dinner at the Natural History Museum.

When crowned, Victoria will be the first reigning queen in the Swedish royal family since 1818 following the parliamentary change to the Act of Succession that introduced absolute primogeniture.

It comes as Mr Scobie earlier denied that the names being included in the Dutch edition of his book had anything to do with him, or a ‘stunt' - but did not apologise for the names emerging.

He told ITV's This Morning today: “I knew this book would be controversial, whether it's about race or the Palace's relationship with the press. I never expected it to be presented fairly.

“I'm not their friend. I've never sat down with Meghan or shared information with her.

“I wrote and edited the English version of the book with one publisher. That then gets licensed to other publishers.

"I’m as frustrated as everyone else."

Dutch publishers pulled copies of Scobie's new book Endgame after it was pointed out that it identified two individuals - one by name - said to have questioned Prince Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

The author yesterday insisted he had only written and edited the English version of the book, so was unable to comment on the Dutch manuscript.