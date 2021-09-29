Katie Price charged following crash near her home in Sussex

29 September 2021, 10:33 | Updated: 29 September 2021, 10:39

Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified
Katie Price has been charged with driving while disqualified. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Katie Price will appear in court today after being charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash on a lane near her home in Sussex.

A Sussex Police statement said: "Katie Price, 43, of Worthing Road, Horsham, was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified.

"She was remanded in custody and will appear at Crawley Remand Court on Wednesday (September 29)."

She is accused of flipping her BMW on the country road at 6.20am near West Grinstead yesterday.

This story is being updated

