Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

16 March 2022, 21:54

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment
Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassing the fiancée of her former husband Kieran Hayler.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The model is currently on holiday in Thailand with fiancé Carl Woods and is expected to appear before magistrates in Crawley next month for breaching a restraining order against Michelle Penticost.

According to the Mail Online, the 43-year-old was arrested on January 21 for sending an abusive text messages branding Michelle a "c***ing w***e piece of s***" and a "gutter s**g".

Before jet setting off to Thailand the model also reportedly sent an anonymous letter attacking the flight attendant.

Katie was banned from contacting the 39-year-old after swearing at her in a school playground in 2019 and a breach of the restraining order carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

But the mother of five could face further trouble for being arrested whilst on license after she was given a 16-month prison sentence suspended for a year after pleading guilty to drink driving in December.

Magistrates said they were unable to send her to prison as she had completed a stay at The Priory having agreed to attend the rehab centre on her first court appearance.

Katie had flipped her BMW X5, and tested positive for cocaine while driving to see a friend near her Sussex home. It was her ninth driving offence.

The Mucky Mansion star also recently has dodged jail after striking a last-minute deal to pay off her debts.

The reality star, who was due in the High Court over her bankruptcy, paid off a small amount of the money she owed and handed over a new payment plan.

She had been scheduled to explain to a judge how she was paying back her £2.3million debt after being declared bankrupt in 2019.

Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods, 33, was charged in February with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident in 2021.

Carl has since issued a public denial on Instagram over abuse claims, saying he “didn't lay a finger” on Katie and said he had “black and white proof” to clear his name.

