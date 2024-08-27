Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, claiming public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'

Katie Price hits out after bankruptcy hearing, as her lawyer claims the public examination of her finances would impact her 'mental wellbeing'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Katie Price has hit out at the press following her bankruptcy hearing - as her lawyer claimed that public examination of her finances would impact the star's "mental wellbeing".

Price, 46, was arrested at Heathrow Airport last month after failing to appear in court on August 8 over her outstanding £760,000 debt.

Arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday dressed in black with oversized sunglasses, the star had her bankruptcy case adjourned until next month.

It comes as the star's ex-husband, Alex Reid, arrived at court to watch proceedings.

Ms Price and Mr Reid married in 2010 but separated a year later, before confirming their divorce in 2012.

After entering courtroom number 15 of the Rolls Building, Price turned to address the public gallery, saying: "You alright there guys?"

However, the star quickly changed her tune, turning to the press and saying: "I hope the reporters write a good story today, won't you? All the bull**** you write. Scumbags".

Katie Price arriving at the Rolls Building, London, to face questions over her finances at a public examination in court. Picture date: Tuesday August 27, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Moments after her arrival, Price's lawyer, Beor-Roberts, asked Judge John Briggs for an adjournment, with the lawyer asserting her client's finances should be assessed in a private meeting with her creditors and the official receiver.

"Ms Price has long been subject to intense media scrutiny', her lawyer said.

He referred to her "PTSD and ADHD" and told the court that "these conditions would be exacerbated by a public examination of her personal affairs."

After her arrest at Heathrow, the judge told Price that she must be present at all future hearings: "no ifs, no buts, no holidays".

The presence of Mr Reid in court followed a 2019 in case that the former MMA fighter won, following claims Ms Price showed sexually explicit photos of the star to audience members of Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

As a result, the fighter was awarded £250,000 in compensation and legal costs - only £1,000 of which has so far been repaid according to Mr Reid.

Alex Reid arriving at the Rolls Building, London, where his former partner Katie Price is facing questions over her finances at a public examination in court. Picture date: Tuesday August 27, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Bertie Beor-Roberts, for Price, today said: ‘We are asking the court to adjourn the examination generally.

He continued: "The general purpose is to permit Price to attend a private interview with the trustee and then to continue to engage constructively."

Price will now undergo a private interview on September 24 or face arrest, the judge warned.

In acknowledgement, Price said: "I do."