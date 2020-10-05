Breaking News

Kayleigh McEnany: White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

5 October 2020, 17:02 | Updated: 5 October 2020, 17:28

Ms McEnany said she is not currently experiencing symptoms of the virus
Ms McEnany said she is not currently experiencing symptoms of the virus. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Donald Trump's press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has become the latest White House aide to test positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Ms McEnany said she was not currently experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19, but had begun her 14 days of quarantine and planned to work remotely.

She said no journalists had been listed as her close contacts.

READ MORE: US Secret Service agents 'put at risk' by Trump trip outside hospital

Writing on Twitter, the 32-year-old said: "After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.

Ms McEnany added that she had "no knowledge" of the positive result received by fellow White House aide Hope Hicks when she gave her press briefing on Thursday, and said she had "worked diligently" to provide information during this period.

"With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely."

READ MORE: President visits supporters outside hospital as polls point to Trump slump

Her statement on Monday came less than an hour after First Lady Melania Trump revealed she was "feeling good" after suffering mild symptoms of coronavirus - days after she and her husband were diagnosed.

"My family is grateful for all of the prayers and support!" she wrote.

"I am feeling good and will continue to rest at home. Thank you to medical staff and caretakers everywhere, and my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus."

The US president, meanwhile, is currently being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his bout of coronavirus, where doctors revealed on Sunday that his blood oxygen level had dropped suddenly on two occasions since he was admitted.

He has also been given an experimental treatment and a steroid often used for people with serious cases of the illness.

READ MORE: Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital on Monday, his doctor says

But with weeks to go to the election, Mr Trump appeared to want to demonstrate a show of strength by taking a now widely-criticised car journey outside the hospital to wave to his gathering supporters.

He was spotted in the back of a black SUV, wearing a mask, and being driven by Secret Service staff, also wearing masks and protective gear.

Donald Trump waved to supporters outside Walter Reed, where he is currently being treated for coronavirus
Donald Trump waved to supporters outside Walter Reed, where he is currently being treated for coronavirus. Picture: PA

"This is insanity," Dr James P Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, said of the outing.

"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die."

He added on Twitter: "For political theatre. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theatre."

