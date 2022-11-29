Keeping your children safe online: A really simple guide for parents

29 November 2022, 12:27

Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online
Will Guyatt sets out some practical tips for parents to keep children safe online. Picture: Alamy
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

Online safety - two words we hear several times a day. Politicians get increasingly fired up by the phrase, while we all pause to listen to tragic stories like that of Molly Russell.

It's such a broad, yet terrifying term that the idea of having to protect your family forces so many of us to stick our heads in the sand.

But parents must confront the reality that their kids will be exposed to this daunting world at some point, and they are likely to need help to navigate it.

I’ve written about online safety for almost twenty years - and it’s getting more important to me. I have a four-year old daughter, who soon will want access to her own device.

With that in mind, here are my picks for the simple steps to consider about keeping the younger people in your life safe online.

Here are the two best pieces of advice I’ve received about keeping young people safe online:

  • Be there with your child - don’t just hand them a device, take an interest in what they are doing, and share those first experiences together, even if that means improving your own digital knowledge. Encourage your children to talk about their experiences - listen to them and offer support. Maybe they will teach you something new.
  • You’ll never get the genie back in the bottle - attempting to encourage a child to embrace parental controls after you’ve given them free reign will almost certainly fail. If you can, set family online rules from day one, and take the time to set up the controls before you give them their device. You’ll thank me later.

In 2022, it’s easier than ever to introduce a variety of safety controls on any online-enabled device you’re handing to a child. You can be the boss - controlling and monitoring their online usage. The level of control depends on your appetite - limiting the time they spend on apps, whether they can play games, blocking certain Internet content, or ensuring they only game with their real-world friends.

Keeping safe online in 2022

Social Media Tips

Regardless of the platform - users of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat need to be 13 years and older, while users need to be 16 for Whatsapp.

It’s hard for the companies to police this without any form of online ID, while a surprising number of parents either don’t understand the age limit, or allow children as young as 8 to have social media accounts.

Each of the social media services make it possible to see who can see your posts, but not all platforms offer the same controls to protect users - which means you’ll need to get to grips with each platform to understand how they will differ.

Painting with a broad brush - I’d recommend making the accounts of young people private and share posts with known friends as default.

The two hottest social media apps for young people offer similar solutions for parents to link their account to that of their child - it’s called Family Pairing in TikTok, and Family Centre in Snapchat - they enable you to easily see who your children are engaging with.

For older children, this might feel like an invasion of their privacy - but that’s another complex part of keeping young people safe online to discuss another day.

Getting a smartphone

If you’re buying a phone for young people, there’s now a great selection of parental controls for both Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android - the two major smartphone operating systems - which keep young people safe, and importantly, can stop them from spending all the money on your credit card for in-app purchases.

For those using Android - phones from companies like Motorola, Samsung and Sony - the Google Family Link app is now used by millions of families around the globe - allowing you to monitor and control almost all elements of connected smartphones - enabling you to set app privacy, and whether they are able to download new apps to their devices. Apple iPhone users have access to a really comprehensive list of parental controls with-in Apple’s Family Sharing set-up.

And if you happen to be in a family with both Google and Apple devices - paid-for parental control services like Qustodio are available across all devices, as well as your Windows or Mac computer.

Choosing a tablet

For many a tablet device is their first online experience, and buying a device for the youngest members of your family can start intense debate and disagreement amongst parents.

If you’re looking for a kid friendly tablet device, Amazon’s Fire 7 Kids is streets ahead of all competitors. Out of the box it comes with ah an annual subscription to Amazon Kids+ - which comes with a nicely curated/sensibly vetted list of apps, games, books and videos . Amazon’s own easy-to-use parental dashboard allows you to filter content based on age, educational goals and how long you want to let them use it. You can also grant access to additional content from streaming platforms too.

Both Apple and Android tablets can benefit from the same apps as you can use on a smartphone.

Game on

This Christmas, games consoles like Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Nintendo’s Switch are top of the present list - and should also be treated with the same level of care and concern towards online safety as any other device.

Today, it’s almost as easy to play games online with anyone from anywhere around the world as it is to have someone sat next to you on the sofa. All games consoles have comprehensive parental controls and security option - the best place to go is the AskAboutGames.com website - which has great guides to help you set them up.

There’s a load of great information for parents, carers and other groups on the UK Safer Internet Centre website

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after his helicopter crashed on the Cote d'Azur

Russian billionaire dies in mysterious Monaco helicopter crash - the third crypto tycoon to die suspiciously

Grandfather David Crawford (l) was killed by rival motorbike gang Benjamin Parry (top), Chad Brading (bottom left) and Thomas Pawley (bottom right)

Motorbike gang killed rival Hell's Angel after spotting him entering their turf

A woman has been jailed for three years for the role she played in seriously neglecting two boys in Telford.

Woman, 36, jailed for three years after forcing two boys to stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food

Just Stop Oil protestors in London

Just Stop Oil: What do they want and who funds it?

The Mauna Loa Northeast Rift Zone eruption continues.

World's largest volcano erupts on Hawaii prompting evacuation alert

Ricky Miller and his wife Natasha have told of their devastation after losing their flat in a fire

Family ‘left with nothing’ after stray firework gutted London flat - and police close case citing lack of evidence

Breaking
Firefighters latest group to vote on strike action

Firefighters to vote on strike action after rejecting five per cent pay offer

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the attack was "deeply disturbing"

China's ambassador summoned to Foreign Office for dressing down after journalist attack

Royal Mail post man walking

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?

The Office for National Statistics has revealed new data

Christians have become a minority in England and Wales for the first time, official data shows

Sadiq Khan has announced plans to expand London's Ulez

Ulez expansion will put ‘enormous’ financial pressure on the NHS and carers, warns Care England chief

Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44bn last month

Elon Musk slams Apple as tech giant 'pulls Twitter ads'

The men clung onto the oil tanker's rudder for 11 days

Shocking image shows migrants who risked lives spending 11 days perched on rudder of oil tanker

Clarence Gilyard Jr. has died

Die Hard and Top Gun star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Wales need a miracle to stop England from going through

England hope to finish strong in Group B's Battle of Britain as Wales need miracle - full guide

The Government has announced it is making amendments to the proposed internet safety laws

Protect children or pay the price, Culture Sec warns social media giants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Ferguson (pictured right with Andrew in 2019) is reported to have been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family

Fergie ‘to be invited to spent Christmas with the Royal Family for first time since she split from Andrew’
Just Stop Oil protesters blocked roads across the capital

Rachael Venables: How I witnessed Just Stop Oil's new tactic and the chaos it caused

Police were filmed walking alongside Just Stop Oil protesters on Monday morning

Hundreds of thousands of police hours spent on Just Stop Oil should've been spent investigating crime, says top Met Cop
The Horniman has handed back its Benin Bronzes

Benin Bronzes: south London museum hands over its looted collection to Nigeria in 'moral and appropriate' step
Police want the public to report corrupt officers like Wayne Couzens (top right) and Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis (bottom right)

'Call us to report corrupt cops', say Met Police bosses, after string of officer scandals

Some 250,000 people saw the Queen lying in state

Westminster Hall floor damaged by 250,000 mourners for the Queen

The man protesting

Rainbow flag-wielding spectator storms pitch in World Cup match to protest Qatar homophobic regime
Sarah Ryan has been told to vacate the home she had lived in with her partner, after he died following a short illness with cancer in August.

Grieving mum and four kids face 'homelessness' before Christmas after partner's sudden death
China is cracking down on protests

China cracks down on Covid lockdown protests, as Sunak warns Beijing poses a 'systemic challenge to the UK'
The incident took place in Wicklow St Lawrence

Police shoot man during raid in sleepy Somerset village

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

‘We feel safer in the US than here’ says caller demanding a ‘more assertive police force’

Andrew Marr 28/11/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/11 | Watch again

Shelagh 28/11/22

'We're far too soft on crime': Caller wants stricter laws after double stabbing in London

james private

James O'Brien dismantles the 'indefensible' tax break on private school fees

brexit keir

James O’Brien: Keir Starmer doesn’t just want to win, he wants to win big

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss

The UK has a ‘fair few years’ of pain before we see economic stability says former RBS boss
Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit