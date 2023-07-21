Keir Starmer brands Conservative minister Johnny Mercer a 'silly sod' for comparing new Labour MP to the Inbetweeners

21 July 2023, 17:26

Keir Starmer has slammed Johnny Mercer for his comments about the Inbetweeners
Keir Starmer has slammed Johnny Mercer for his comments about the Inbetweeners. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has labelled Conservative minister Johnny Mercer a "silly sod" in response to his comments comparing new Labour MP Keir Mather to a character from the Inbetweeners the Inbetweeners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Mercer, the minister for Veterans' Affairs, said Mr Mather had been "dropped into" the Selby and Ainsty constituency and "spouted identikit Keir Starmer lines".

He had earlier said: "We don't want Parliament to become like The Inbetweeners."

Mr Mather will become the youngest MP in the Commons - the Baby of the House - after overturning a 20,137 Conservative majority to win the North Yorkshire seat for Labour.

And Labour leader Sir Keir hit back at the minister in North Yorkshire on Friday, as he celebrated the by-election victory alongside Mr Mather and deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Read more: Keir Starmer calls for Sadiq Khan to 'reflect' on Ulez expansion after surprise by-election loss

Read more: Defiant Sunak says general election not a 'done deal' as Tories keep Uxbridge amid Ulez backlash but lose two seats

Starmer with Mather on Friday
Starmer with Mather on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Strolling along the pitch at Selby Town Football Club and surrounded by media, Sir Keir told the new MP: "There was some silly sod on the radio, on the television last night saying you were only 25.

The comments were picked up by a camera crew and Sir Keir can be heard saying: "But the answer is, you're 25 and you've made history and he's whatever age he is and he'll soon be history."

The Inbetweeners, which aired in the late 2000s, follows four friends at school who end up in awkward and embarrassing situations as they try to enter adulthood.

Explaining his comments on Friday, Mr Mercer said: "I think this synthetic outrage, identikit Labour politician is the opposite of what people like me came into politics for.

Johnny Mercer this week
Johnny Mercer this week. Picture: Alamy

"He's been at Oxford University more than he's had a job, right? So if you can really apply that to the empathy required to understand what it's really like in this country at the moment, in terms of the cost of living and all these experiences of these people he's trying to represent.

"Personally, I don't think that is conducive to good electoral representation and I'm more than entitled to have that view."

Labour peer Baroness Chapman of Darlington, who appeared alongside Mr Mercer on Sky, defended Mr Mather as "very considered" and "intelligent" and said: "You're entitled to have whatever view you like, but there is such a thing as being gracious in defeat Johnny, and you're being disrespectful to the voters of Selby who've made a decision that you don't happen to like.

"One of the good things about our Parliament is that we have people entering Parliament for the first time in their 20s but also in their 60s, from all kinds of backgrounds, and I think that's a strength."

Starmer says Labour by-election success in Selby and Ainsty was a 'cry for change'

Mr Mercer, a former British Army officer from 2002 to 2013 and MP for Plymouth Moor View, has previously been involved in several public arguments with well-known individuals including TV presenter Carol Vorderman.

It is not unusual for politicians to start Commons careers in their mid-20s. British Prime Ministers William Gladstone and Winston Churchill became MPs at the ages of 22 and 25 respectively.

It was also pointed out on social media that Ross Kempsell, former political director of the Conservative Party, was elevated to the House of Lords on Thursday aged 31 after being included in Boris Johnson's Prime Minister's Resignation Honours.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Hardliner Arrested

Russia detains hard-line nationalist who accused Putin of weakness in Ukraine

Both Labour and the Tories have blamed Ulez for their by-election loss in Uxbridge

Keir Starmer calls for Sadiq Khan to 'reflect' on Ulez expansion after surprise by-election loss

The funeral is being held for Grace Kumar in Westminster today.

Father's tribute to ‘angelic’ Grace O'Malley-Kumar as over 1,000 fill cathedral for Nottingham attack victim's funeral

OpenAI logo

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other firms agree to AI safeguards

James Barber

Man executed in Alabama over 2001 killing

Protests in Tehran

Thousands of Muslims protest over Koran desecration in Sweden

Donald Trump

Trial date set for next May in Trump’s classified documents case

Russia ship opens fire

Russia attacks Ukraine’s farm storage after days of hitting port facilities

Breaking
Boris Johnson originally forgot his password

Boris Johnson says all 'relevant messages' have been passed to Cabinet office and will go to Covid inquiry

First look inside the Bibby Stockholm set to house some 500 migrants.

First look inside controversial migrant barge - with gym, TV lounge and menu revealed for first time

It has been a rubbish summer so far

Brits finally set to bask in sunshine but will have to wait until the last week of the summer holidays

No we haven't got your lion: German police on the lookout for the mystery beast

German police abandon search for ‘lion’ after no evidence of big cat found - but residents urged to remain ‘cautious’

Both Labour and the Tories have blamed Ulez for their by-election loss in Uxbridge

'Right thing to do': Sadiq Khan vows to press on with Ulez expansion despite surprise by-election loss

Graves being dug

Death toll rises after landslide horror in western India

Tony Bennett

US singing legend Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Tony Bennett has died at the age of 96

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett dies aged 96 after selling 50 million records during glittering career

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police search

Authorities call off Berlin lioness alert, saying ‘no evidence of any predator’

Remmo, pictured with a lion cub, pleaded for the suspected lioness to be kept safe

Crime boss's son calls for safe return of missing Berlin 'lion' - as authorities insist video actually shows a wild boar
A woman was escorted from the 17th field after attempting to disrupt the Open.

Just Stop Oil strike at The Open as US golfer cheered for helping remove activist

Hemingways everywhere

Annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest begins in Florida Keys

A two Michelin star restaurant is charging solo diners as if they were a pair

Two Michelin star restaurant charges single diners the price of a meal for two - and plans to hike the bill further
Strikes had been set to cripple the London Underground next week

Tube strikes scheduled for next week called off after eleventh hour deal reached between unions and TfL
South Korea Stabbing Attack

One killed, three injured in South Korean knife attack

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy sacks his country's ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko over aid 'gratitude' row

Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's ambassador to the UK over weapons 'gratitude' row

A fire burns during a demo

Thousands march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem to protest against judicial overhaul

The Bishops Avenue in northwest London is considered to be one of the wealthiest streets in the world

Huge blaze breaks out in abandoned mansion dubbed 'The Towers' on Billionaires' row in north London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest
Prince Harry looking gloomy alongside Meghan Markle in a cream top

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting? The latest rumours explained

King Charles is on the lookout for a new staff member in Buckingham Palace.

King Charles is looking to fill a vital £37,000 role in Buckingham Palace with meals included – could it be you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis
blind traveller

Disabled caller echoes Andy Burnham's concerns as they say rail office closures make travel 'impossible' for blind people
Lewis Goodall

'Do we really want to saddle them with this?', asks Lewis Goodall as 28,000 convicted for Covid rule breaches
Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit