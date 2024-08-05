Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

5 August 2024, 15:17 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 16:58

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots
Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

An “army” of riot police officers is being mobilised to deal with further violent protests, Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a meeting of Whitehall’s COBRA emergency committee, the Prime Minister said: “We will have a standing army of specialist officers, public duty officers, so we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.”

Sir Keir also stressed that the criminal justice system was being “ramped up” to deal with the people involved in the violence.

He has triggered a special judicial system so courts can sit for 24 hours to deal with the thugs who rampaged through towns and cities in Britain.

It comes despite comments on Monday evening from West Midlands Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, deterring counter-protestors from far-Right protests as numbers could see police resources stretched to their absolute limit.

Starmer says 'standing army' of police will be set up to deal with riots

The PM's announcement came after ministers held a Cobra meeting on Monday to discuss the government’s response to the riots which have swept through Britain's towns and cities.

Speaking after the meeting, the Prime Minister said: "There are a number of actions that came out of the meeting.

"The first is we will have a Standing Army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

"The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

Read More: Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Read More: Starmer vows rioters 'will regret taking part' as Rotherham migrant hotel smashed up on another day of violence

"I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law."

Starmer also stressed the criminal law applies to social media users as well as those involved in riots across the country.

Downing Street also confirmed there are enough free prison cells to ensure every last rioter is slammed in jail.

A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Videos on social media show a crowd of people in a street, with one showing a youth throwing objects at a line of police in riot gear holding shields.
A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Videos on social media show a crowd of people in a street, with one showing a youth throwing objects at a line of police in riot gear holding shields. Picture: Alamy

So far more than 420 people have been arrested since the riots erupted last week, with unrest witnessed in Middlesbrough and Bolton.

Hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked in Rotherham and Tamworth while violent rioters also destroyed a children's library in Liverpool and a Citizens Advice centre in Sunderland.

It comes as Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police today flagged that counter protests to far-Right activists could see police resources stretched to their absolute limit.

"Over the weekend, following the disorder seen across the country, it has been a busy weekend for the force where we have been undertaking business as usual in addition to supporting other forces as part of national contingency plans," he said.

"This is very much a tried and tested operation and our officers helped colleagues in Nottingham, Liverpool, Rotherham and Tamworth. Thankfully there have been no injuries to our officers reported. This morning we have also sent some resources to Tamworth.

Thanking the local mosque leadership "for their support" throughout the riots, Mr Guildford noted that "at this time, I observe that counter protests, while fully understandable, could serve to unduly stretch national resources.

"As your Chief Constable I underline this message as I know the gold commander is focusing her resourcing plan upon those who criminally seek to undermine the communities of the West Midlands."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man in front of a monitoring screen

Wall Street tumbles as fears about slowing US economy worsen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina waves

Bangladeshi PM resigns and leaves country amid widening unrest

Head shot of man with sunglasses and riding hat

Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

Olympics swimmer Luana Alonso removed from athletes village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Olympic swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Athletes' Village over claims she created an 'inappropriate environment'

Simone Biles ends her Olympic journey with three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles 'hits out' at crowd after shock error costs Olympic medal

Sir Mark was quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley bizarrely grabs journalist's microphone after being quizzed on 'two-tier policing'

The icon for the video sharing TikTok app

TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature amid online addiction concerns

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk claims 'civil war' is inevitable following widespread riots

Keir Starmer slams Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' following UK riots

Trinh Van Quyet is led away

Vietnamese tycoon sentenced to 21 years for defrauding stockholders

Labour's Sarah Edwards claimed the people of Tamworth 'want their hotel back' just days before a far-right mob descended on it.

Tamworth MP highlighted migrant hotel in Parliament days before 'far-right' riot erupted

Pakistani activists, chant slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people

Protesters rally against removal of semi-autonomy in Pakistan-held Kashmir

Nigeria joins Malaysia in advising citizens not to travel to UK warning of 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Four countries now warn citizens against travel to the UK amid riots and 'violence of dangerous proportions'

Hurricane Debby approaching Florida

Hurricane Debby makes landfall in northern Florida as Category 1 storm

Fires are started in the grass causing huge smoke clouds as hundreds of police and protestors clash outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham.

Boy, 14, pensioner, 69, and two brothers among first batch of 'rioters' in court following week of chaos

Simon Robinson

Brit, 27, vanishes on holiday in Thailand after phone signal mysteriously goes dark before his flight home

Latest News

See more Latest News

A monitor shows the Nikkei 225 stock index in Tokyo

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plunges as world markets react to US economy fears

Strictly Come Dancing announces first blind celebrity contestant as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row

Strictly Come Dancing announces first celebrity contestants as 2024 line-up revealed following misconduct row
The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's prime minister flees country as protesters storm palace - as nearly 100 killed in deadly clashes
Men run past a shopping centre which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Thousands storm Bangladeshi PM’s official residence

Manchester's first alcohol free bar has been forced to close

Closing time for Manchester's first alcohol-free bar due to Britain's drinking "mindset"

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested near Manchester Airport

Four Just Stop Oil protesters arrested in police swoop near Manchester Airport

Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final.

Adam Peaty hits out at 'bizarre' anti-doping system after loss to China

ommy Robinson has been seen relaxing at a resort while his supporters set cars on fire and attack police.

Tommy Robinson 'sunning himself on holiday in Cyprus' as far-right mobs riot in Britain

People help a man, who was injured during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh,

Internet restored in Bangladesh as protesters plan march on capital

Rescuers operate excavators to restore access on National Highway 318

More than 150 killed amid torrential rains in China

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit