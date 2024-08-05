Keir Starmer's new 'standing army' of specialist police to tackle riots as he vows to 'ramp up' response

Keir Starmer has unveiled a new 'standing army' to combat the riots. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

An “army” of riot police officers is being mobilised to deal with further violent protests, Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday.

After a meeting of Whitehall’s COBRA emergency committee, the Prime Minister said: “We will have a standing army of specialist officers, public duty officers, so we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.”

Sir Keir also stressed that the criminal justice system was being “ramped up” to deal with the people involved in the violence.

He has triggered a special judicial system so courts can sit for 24 hours to deal with the thugs who rampaged through towns and cities in Britain.

It comes despite comments on Monday evening from West Midlands Police Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, deterring counter-protestors from far-Right protests as numbers could see police resources stretched to their absolute limit.

The PM's announcement came after ministers held a Cobra meeting on Monday to discuss the government’s response to the riots which have swept through Britain's towns and cities.

Speaking after the meeting, the Prime Minister said: "There are a number of actions that came out of the meeting.

"The first is we will have a Standing Army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

"The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

"I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law."

Starmer also stressed the criminal law applies to social media users as well as those involved in riots across the country.

Downing Street also confirmed there are enough free prison cells to ensure every last rioter is slammed in jail.

A police car burns as officers are deployed on the streets of Hartlepool following a violent protest. Videos on social media show a crowd of people in a street, with one showing a youth throwing objects at a line of police in riot gear holding shields. Picture: Alamy

So far more than 420 people have been arrested since the riots erupted last week, with unrest witnessed in Middlesbrough and Bolton.

Hotels housing asylum seekers were attacked in Rotherham and Tamworth while violent rioters also destroyed a children's library in Liverpool and a Citizens Advice centre in Sunderland.

It comes as Chief Constable Craig Guildford of West Midlands Police today flagged that counter protests to far-Right activists could see police resources stretched to their absolute limit.

"Over the weekend, following the disorder seen across the country, it has been a busy weekend for the force where we have been undertaking business as usual in addition to supporting other forces as part of national contingency plans," he said.

"This is very much a tried and tested operation and our officers helped colleagues in Nottingham, Liverpool, Rotherham and Tamworth. Thankfully there have been no injuries to our officers reported. This morning we have also sent some resources to Tamworth.

Thanking the local mosque leadership "for their support" throughout the riots, Mr Guildford noted that "at this time, I observe that counter protests, while fully understandable, could serve to unduly stretch national resources.

"As your Chief Constable I underline this message as I know the gold commander is focusing her resourcing plan upon those who criminally seek to undermine the communities of the West Midlands."